5G Automotive Association Presents Latest Developments on C-V2X in China to Boost Automated Driving Revolution (FOTO)

SHANGHAI (CHINA) (ots) - Together with relevant ecosystem actors in China - from

Government officials to telecom and automaker companies and the association's

community - the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) has presented the latest

developments onCellular Vehicle-to-Everything applications and services at

GSMA's Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021.



The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) discussed the latest interoperability

applications for connected vehicles and the large-scale test of C-V2X

communications reliability at GSMA's Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021. Its

online and offline session offered a full-fledged overview of Connected Mobility

through C-V2X .





Building on its third participation in the Chinese edition of the congress, 5GAAprovided an update on how C-V2X fuels the country's connected automotiverevolution. While the association supports the global roll-out of C-V2X, Chinahas reportedly presented the highest advancement in technology development andimplementation."China is at the forefront of C-V2X development and has strongly consolidated itin its industrial transport policy over the past few years, demonstrating thatsmart and safe mobility through C-V2X is here to last", said 5GAADirector-General Johannes Springer. "The global progress of C-V2X shows thatChina paves the way, while 5GAA is instrumental in supporting its implementationthroughout the world".Building on participation with three consecutive editions of the event, the 2021edition of the 5GAA conference featured Chinese regulators and 5GAA members withstrong Chinese business relations - from automakers, mobile networks, equipmentsuppliers/vendors to chipset suppliers.While the association highlighted the ecosystem's readiness and thecommercialisation of C-V2X, it also took the occasion to demonstrate itsenhanced collaboration with key Chinese organisations such as IMT-2020PG. It hasconducted the first world open-road C-V2X interoperability showcase andsuccessfully cooperated with regional standard organisations like the ChinaIndustry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (CAICV) andthe China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) on the higher layerimplementation. These are further reinforced through cross-participationagreements of research with Chinese academic institutions such as TongjiUniversity."When comparing the various flavours of V2X standards in China, Europe and theUS, there are differences in upper-layer protocols and security managementsolutions", reported 5GAA CTO Maxime Flament. "We believe more can be done toalign these regions."To watch the session again, please log on with your MWC Shanghai pass here(https://mwc2021-login.gotin.online/login_page?lang=en) .