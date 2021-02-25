5G Automotive Association Presents Latest Developments on C-V2X in China to Boost Automated Driving Revolution (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 25.02.2021, 11:30 | 64 | 0 |
SHANGHAI (CHINA) (ots) - Together with relevant ecosystem actors in China - from
Government officials to telecom and automaker companies and the association's
community - the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) has presented the latest
developments onCellular Vehicle-to-Everything applications and services at
GSMA's Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021.
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) discussed the latest interoperability
applications for connected vehicles and the large-scale test of C-V2X
communications reliability at GSMA's Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021. Its
online and offline session offered a full-fledged overview of Connected Mobility
through C-V2X .
Government officials to telecom and automaker companies and the association's
community - the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) has presented the latest
developments onCellular Vehicle-to-Everything applications and services at
GSMA's Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021.
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) discussed the latest interoperability
applications for connected vehicles and the large-scale test of C-V2X
communications reliability at GSMA's Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021. Its
online and offline session offered a full-fledged overview of Connected Mobility
through C-V2X .
Building on its third participation in the Chinese edition of the congress, 5GAA
provided an update on how C-V2X fuels the country's connected automotive
revolution. While the association supports the global roll-out of C-V2X, China
has reportedly presented the highest advancement in technology development and
implementation.
"China is at the forefront of C-V2X development and has strongly consolidated it
in its industrial transport policy over the past few years, demonstrating that
smart and safe mobility through C-V2X is here to last", said 5GAA
Director-General Johannes Springer. "The global progress of C-V2X shows that
China paves the way, while 5GAA is instrumental in supporting its implementation
throughout the world".
Building on participation with three consecutive editions of the event, the 2021
edition of the 5GAA conference featured Chinese regulators and 5GAA members with
strong Chinese business relations - from automakers, mobile networks, equipment
suppliers/vendors to chipset suppliers.
While the association highlighted the ecosystem's readiness and the
commercialisation of C-V2X, it also took the occasion to demonstrate its
enhanced collaboration with key Chinese organisations such as IMT-2020PG. It has
conducted the first world open-road C-V2X interoperability showcase and
successfully cooperated with regional standard organisations like the China
Industry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (CAICV) and
the China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) on the higher layer
implementation. These are further reinforced through cross-participation
agreements of research with Chinese academic institutions such as Tongji
University.
"When comparing the various flavours of V2X standards in China, Europe and the
US, there are differences in upper-layer protocols and security management
solutions", reported 5GAA CTO Maxime Flament. "We believe more can be done to
align these regions."
To watch the session again, please log on with your MWC Shanghai pass here
(https://mwc2021-login.gotin.online/login_page?lang=en) .
About 5GAA
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation of
127 members made of leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile
operators, semiconductor companies and test equipment vendors. It works together
to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAA
is committed to defining and developing the next generation of connected
mobility, automated vehicle and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X.
Learn more on the 5GAA website (https://5gaa.org/) and follow us on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/5gaa_official) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/) .
Media Contacts:
Margaux Demeyer
5GAA Marketing & Communications Coordinator
Tel.: +32 (0)2 588 24 30
Email: mailto:margaux.demeyer@5gaa.org
5GAA Marketing & Communications
Email: mailto:marcom@5gaa.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125448/4847737
OTS: 5GAA - 5G Automotive Association e.V.
provided an update on how C-V2X fuels the country's connected automotive
revolution. While the association supports the global roll-out of C-V2X, China
has reportedly presented the highest advancement in technology development and
implementation.
"China is at the forefront of C-V2X development and has strongly consolidated it
in its industrial transport policy over the past few years, demonstrating that
smart and safe mobility through C-V2X is here to last", said 5GAA
Director-General Johannes Springer. "The global progress of C-V2X shows that
China paves the way, while 5GAA is instrumental in supporting its implementation
throughout the world".
Building on participation with three consecutive editions of the event, the 2021
edition of the 5GAA conference featured Chinese regulators and 5GAA members with
strong Chinese business relations - from automakers, mobile networks, equipment
suppliers/vendors to chipset suppliers.
While the association highlighted the ecosystem's readiness and the
commercialisation of C-V2X, it also took the occasion to demonstrate its
enhanced collaboration with key Chinese organisations such as IMT-2020PG. It has
conducted the first world open-road C-V2X interoperability showcase and
successfully cooperated with regional standard organisations like the China
Industry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (CAICV) and
the China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) on the higher layer
implementation. These are further reinforced through cross-participation
agreements of research with Chinese academic institutions such as Tongji
University.
"When comparing the various flavours of V2X standards in China, Europe and the
US, there are differences in upper-layer protocols and security management
solutions", reported 5GAA CTO Maxime Flament. "We believe more can be done to
align these regions."
To watch the session again, please log on with your MWC Shanghai pass here
(https://mwc2021-login.gotin.online/login_page?lang=en) .
About 5GAA
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation of
127 members made of leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile
operators, semiconductor companies and test equipment vendors. It works together
to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAA
is committed to defining and developing the next generation of connected
mobility, automated vehicle and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X.
Learn more on the 5GAA website (https://5gaa.org/) and follow us on Twitter
(https://twitter.com/5gaa_official) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/) .
Media Contacts:
Margaux Demeyer
5GAA Marketing & Communications Coordinator
Tel.: +32 (0)2 588 24 30
Email: mailto:margaux.demeyer@5gaa.org
5GAA Marketing & Communications
Email: mailto:marcom@5gaa.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125448/4847737
OTS: 5GAA - 5G Automotive Association e.V.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0