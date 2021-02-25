 

Aurcana Silver Selected For 2020 TSX Venture Top 50 List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 11:30  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has recognized Aurcana as a top 10 performing Company in the Mining sector. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performing companies during 2020 based on the following three equally weighted criteria for the year: 1) share price appreciation (AUN +285%), 2) market capitalization (AUN +506%) and 3) trading volume (AUN 144.6 million shares).

Aurcana is honored to be recognized as a top 50 performer on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2020. “To be recognized as a TSX Venture 50 winner means that the efforts that Aurcana has made in building a strong asset base and earning a significant and loyal shareholder base have paid off.  This recognition as a leader among our peers means that all of our hard work since the acquisition of Ouray Silver Mines is coming to fruition. We look forward to a successful restart of the Revenue-Virginius mine this year and plan to continue our track record of building shareholder value,” said Kevin Drover, President and CEO of the Company.

As part of the award, the TSX Venture Exchange recorded an overview of Aurcana Silver, which can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/511470204/83f1889aa2.

ABOUT AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

Aurcana Silver Corporation wholly owns and is restarting its flagship polymetallic Revenue-Virginius Mine (RV Mine), in Colorado.  The RV Mine’s primary metal is silver, with gold, lead, zinc and copper by-product credits.  The Company is fully funded and fully permitted to start production at the RV Mine in 3Q2021. The RV Mine is expected to produce approximately 2.3 million ounces of silver (3.1 million ounces silver equivalent) at an AISC of approximately $7.40/ounce of silver after by-product credits over the first five years* based on the RV Mine’s 2018 feasibility study (the “2018 FS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). A copy of the 2018 FS is posted on the Company’s website www.aurcana.com and is also available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurcana Silver Selected For 2020 TSX Venture Top 50 List VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has recognized Aurcana as a top 10 performing Company in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin