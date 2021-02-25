Aurcana Silver Selected For 2020 TSX Venture Top 50 List
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that
the TSX Venture Exchange has recognized Aurcana as a top 10 performing Company in the Mining sector. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performing companies during 2020 based on the
following three equally weighted criteria for the year: 1) share price appreciation (AUN +285%), 2) market capitalization (AUN +506%) and 3) trading volume (AUN 144.6 million shares).
Aurcana is honored to be recognized as a top 50 performer on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2020. “To be recognized as a TSX Venture 50 winner means that the efforts that Aurcana has made in building a strong asset base and earning a significant and loyal shareholder base have paid off. This recognition as a leader among our peers means that all of our hard work since the acquisition of Ouray Silver Mines is coming to fruition. We look forward to a successful restart of the Revenue-Virginius mine this year and plan to continue our track record of building shareholder value,” said Kevin Drover, President and CEO of the Company.
As part of the award, the TSX Venture Exchange recorded an overview of Aurcana Silver, which can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/511470204/83f1889aa2.
ABOUT AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION
Aurcana Silver Corporation wholly owns and is restarting its flagship polymetallic Revenue-Virginius Mine (RV Mine), in Colorado. The RV Mine’s primary metal is silver, with gold, lead, zinc and copper by-product credits. The Company is fully funded and fully permitted to start production at the RV Mine in 3Q2021. The RV Mine is expected to produce approximately 2.3 million ounces of silver (3.1 million ounces silver equivalent) at an AISC of approximately $7.40/ounce of silver after by-product credits over the first five years* based on the RV Mine’s 2018 feasibility study (the “2018 FS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). A copy of the 2018 FS is posted on the Company’s website www.aurcana.com and is also available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
