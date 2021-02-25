Aurcana Silver Selected For 2020 TSX Venture Top 50 List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has recognized Aurcana as a top 10 performing Company in the Mining sector. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performing companies during 2020 based on the following three equally weighted criteria for the year: 1) share price appreciation (AUN +285%), 2) market capitalization (AUN +506%) and 3) trading volume (AUN 144.6 million shares).



Aurcana is honored to be recognized as a top 50 performer on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2020. “To be recognized as a TSX Venture 50 winner means that the efforts that Aurcana has made in building a strong asset base and earning a significant and loyal shareholder base have paid off. This recognition as a leader among our peers means that all of our hard work since the acquisition of Ouray Silver Mines is coming to fruition. We look forward to a successful restart of the Revenue-Virginius mine this year and plan to continue our track record of building shareholder value,” said Kevin Drover, President and CEO of the Company.