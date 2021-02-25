 

Mobileye, Transdev ATS and Lohr Group to Develop and Deploy Autonomous Shuttles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021   

Mobileye, an Intel Company, Transdev Autonomous Transport System (ATS), part of Transdev Group dedicated to autonomous mobility solutions; and Lohr Group, a mobility solutions manufacturer, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy autonomous shuttles. The companies are integrating Mobileye’s self-driving system into the i-Cristal electric shuttle, manufactured by Lohr Group, with plans to integrate it into public transportation services powered by fleets of self-driving shuttles across the globe, starting in Europe.

Mobileye, Transdev Autonomous Transport System and Lohr Group will integrate Mobileye’s self-driving system into the i-Cristal autonomous electric shuttle, manufactured by Lohr Group, with plans to add it to public transportation services across the globe, starting in Europe. (Credit: Mobileye)

Mobileye, Transdev Autonomous Transport System and Lohr Group will integrate Mobileye’s self-driving system into the i-Cristal autonomous electric shuttle, manufactured by Lohr Group, with plans to add it to public transportation services across the globe, starting in Europe. (Credit: Mobileye)

“Our collaboration with Transdev ATS and Lohr Group serves to grow Mobileye’s global footprint as the autonomous vehicle (AV) technology partner of choice for pioneers in the transportation industry,” said Johann Jungwirth, vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service at Mobileye. “Mobileye, Transdev ATS and Lohr Group are shaping the future of shared autonomous mobility, and we look forward to bringing our self-driving solutions to regions all over the world.”

“This collaboration between Transdev ATS, Lohr Group and Mobileye will enable to deploy autonomous vehicles in public transportation networks at scale, thanks to the combination of the complementary cutting-edge technologies and strong industrial expertise of the three partners,” said Patricia Villoslada, executive vice president of Transdev ATS. “Together we will bring new mobility solutions to reality in the next coming years.”

“The collaboration between Transdev ATS, Mobileye and Lohr Group is set to provide fully industrialized autonomous shuttles at scale to support the urban autonomous vision,” said Marie-José Navarre, vice president of Lohr Group. “Our common goal is to quickly provide to clients autonomous shuttles that could be easily and efficiently implemented in cities.”

By integrating the autonomous i-Cristal shuttle into Transdev’s existing mobility service networks, the companies aim to improve the efficiency and convenience of mass transportation solutions. Autonomous mobility can be woven into the fabric of transportation networks to distribute service when and where it’s needed, while also optimizing the fleets, lowering transportation costs and improving customer experiences.

Mobileye, an Intel Company, Transdev Autonomous Transport System (ATS), part of Transdev Group dedicated to autonomous mobility solutions; and Lohr Group, a mobility solutions manufacturer, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and …

