 

ACI Worldwide to Appoint Two New Independent Directors to the Company’s Board of Directors

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP (“Starboard”), an investment firm which owns approximately 7.7 percent of ACI Worldwide outstanding common stock.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will be adding two new independent directors. These directors will be appointed to the ACI Board in March 2021, temporarily increasing the number of directors on the Board to 12, all but one of whom are independent.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Starboard and look forward to welcoming two new independent directors to the Board,” said David A. Poe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACI Worldwide. “These appointments underscore our commitment to Board refreshment and follow recent actions at ACI including the appointment of three new independent directors over the past three years. We believe these new directors will offer fresh perspectives as the Company continues its efforts to maximize profitability and create significant shareholder value. ACI is making substantial progress executing our three-pillar strategic plan, and we are confident that ACI is poised to continue accelerating profitable growth in 2021.”

Jeff Smith, CEO of Starboard, commented, “We appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with ACI over the last several months and are pleased to have worked collaboratively with the Board and management team. ACI is an outstanding company and we are confident that the appointment of these new directors will bring additional insights and perspectives as ACI continues its efforts to enhance shareholder value.”

Pursuant to the agreement, Starboard has named Tom Cusack as Board Observer, effective immediately. Starboard has agreed to customary standstill, voting, and other provisions. The full agreement between ACI and Starboard will be filed on a Form 8-K with the SEC.

About ACI Worldwide
 ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

