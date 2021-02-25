 

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions

flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions (News mit Zusatzmaterial)

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 25. February 2021

February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, experienced another record trading day with over 830,000 transactions settled on its platforms. The company's strong trading figures are driven by continuously strong customer growth and high trading activity.
 

Contact:

Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum. B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology.

With more than 1.25 million customers and 75 million securities transactions in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest, flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.


Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

Datei: flatexDEGIRO: February record trading day

