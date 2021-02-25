ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

“The continued execution of our three-pillar strategic plan is enabling ACI to be fit-for-growth, more agile and customer-centric,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “With our strong fourth quarter performance and our continued momentum, I am confident that 2021 will be an important milestone year for ACI. We expect to achieve, for the first time ever, the rule of 40. As a part of our three-pillar strategic plan, we will also undertake a thorough strategic review of our business portfolio to enhance ACI’s growth profile and maximize long-term value to our shareholders.”

FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Full year 2020 total bookings were $1.495 billion, up 21% from 2019, while new bookings were $737 million, up 36% from 2019. New bookings in our On Demand business more than doubled over last year, while new bookings in our On Premise license software business declined due to COVID-related delays in purchasing decisions by our bank customers.

Full year 2020 revenue was $1.29 billion, up 3% from $1.26 billion in 2019. Total recurring revenue was $981 million, up 10% from $891 million in 2019.

Net income in 2020 was $73 million, up 8% from $67 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was $359 million, up 17% from $308 million in 2019. Net adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 37% from 33% in 2019 due primarily to cost reduction initiatives, as well as the Speedpay acquisition. Net adjusted EBITDA and On Demand segment margins are adjusted for pass through interchange revenue of $334 million and $322 million, for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

In 2020, revenue from ACI’s On Demand segment was $769 million, up 13% from $679 million in 2019 driven by the Speedpay acquisition. On Demand segment net adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 34% from 19% in 2019.

ACI’s On Premise segment revenue was $525 million, down 9% from $579 million in 2019 primarily as a result of lower non-recurring license revenue. On Premise segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 55%, flat with 2019.

ACI ended 2020 with a 12-month backlog of $1.3 billion and a 60-month backlog of $6 billion. After adjusting for foreign currency fluctuations, our 12-month backlog increased $148 million and our 60-month backlog increased $157 million from year end 2019. Cash flow from operating activities in 2020 was $336 million, up 144% compared to 2019. ACI ended 2020 with $165 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1.2 billion. During the year, the company paid down $223 million of debt and repurchased one million shares for $29 million. The Company has $112 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

2021 GUIDANCE

We expect COVID-19-related headwinds to persist through the first half of 2021 and for growth to accelerate to the mid-single digits in the second half of the year. For the full year 2021, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $375 million to $385 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. This excludes one-time charges to implement cost reduction initiatives as communicated at the company’s Analyst Day in November 2020. We expect revenue to be between $270 million and $280 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $35 million in Q1 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income plus income tax expense, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income.

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income.

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, non-cash stock-based compensation, and discreet income tax times. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

ACI also includes backlog estimates, which includes all SaaS and PaaS, license, maintenance, and services revenue specified in executed contracts that will be recognized in future periods, as well as revenue from assumed contract renewals to the extent that we believe recognition of the related revenue will occur within the corresponding backlog period. We have historically included assumed renewals in backlog estimates based upon automatic renewal provisions in the executed contract and our historic experience with customer renewal rates.

Backlog is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. Our 60-month backlog estimates are derived using the following key assumptions:

License arrangements are assumed to renew at the end of their committed term or under the renewal option stated in the contract at a rate consistent with historical experience. If the license arrangement includes extended payment terms, the renewal estimate is adjusted for the effects of a significant financing component.

Maintenance fees are assumed to exist for the duration of the license term for those contracts in which the committed maintenance term is less than the committed license term.

SaaS and PaaS arrangements are assumed to renew at the end of their committed term at a rate consistent with our historical experiences.

Foreign currency exchange rates are assumed to remain constant over the 60-month backlog period for those contracts stated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Our pricing policies and practices are assumed to remain constant over the 60-month backlog period.

Estimates of future financial results require substantial judgment and are based on several assumptions as described above. These assumptions may turn out to be inaccurate or wrong for reasons outside of management’s control. For example, our customers may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for many reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, or general changes in economic conditions (e.g. economic declines resulting from COVID-19) in the customer’s industry or geographic location. We may also experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts, which may cause the actual renewal rates and amounts to differ from historical experiences. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates may also impact the amount of revenue recognized in future periods. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that amounts included in backlog estimates will generate the specified revenues or that the actual revenues will be generated within the corresponding 60-month period. Additionally, because certain components of Committed Backlog and all of Renewal Backlog estimates are operating metrics, the estimates are not required to be subject to the same level of internal review or controls as a contracted but not recognized Committed Backlog.

Backlog estimates should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, reported revenue and contracted but not recognized revenue (including deferred revenue).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) expectations that our three-pillar strategic plan is enabling ACI to be fit-for-growth, and more agile and customer-centric, (ii) our confidence that 2021 will be an important milestone year, (iii) expectations to achieve, for the first time ever, the rule of 40, (iv) plans to also undertake a thorough strategic review of our business portfolio to enhance ACI’s growth profile and maximize long-term value to our shareholders, and (v) 2021 financial expectations, including expectations for COVID-19-related headwinds to persist through the first half of 2021 and for growth to accelerate to the mid-single digits in the second half of the year, 2021 adjusted EBITDA, net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and first quarter 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, demand for our products, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets and adverse changes in the global economy, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, our existing levels of debt, potential adverse effects from the impending replacement of LIBOR, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, litigation, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, integration of and achieving benefits from the Speedpay acquisition, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects or be subjected to security breaches or viruses, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, our ability to protect customer information from security breaches or attacks, our compliance with privacy regulations, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, and volatility in our stock price. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,374 $ 121,398 Receivables, net of allowances 342,879 359,197 Settlement assets 605,008 391,039 Prepaid expenses 24,288 24,542 Other current assets 17,365 24,200 Total current assets 1,154,914 920,376 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 215,772 213,041 Property and equipment, net 64,734 70,380 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,243 57,382 Software, net 196,456 234,517 Goodwill 1,280,226 1,280,525 Intangible assets, net 321,983 356,969 Deferred income taxes, net 57,476 51,611 Other noncurrent assets 54,099 72,733 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,386,903 $ 3,257,534 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,223 $ 37,010 Settlement liabilities 604,096 368,719 Employee compensation 48,560 29,318 Current portion of long-term debt 34,265 34,148 Deferred revenue 95,849 65,784 Other current liabilities 81,612 76,971 Total current liabilities 905,605 611,950 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 33,564 53,155 Long-term debt 1,120,742 1,339,007 Deferred income taxes, net 40,504 32,053 Operating lease liabilities 39,958 46,766 Other noncurrent liabilities 39,933 44,635 Total liabilities 2,180,306 2,127,566 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 682,431 667,658 Retained earnings 1,003,490 930,830 Treasury stock (387,581 ) (377,639 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,445 ) (91,583 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,206,597 1,129,968 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,386,903 $ 3,257,534

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 205,288 $ 203,661 $ 769,180 $ 677,669 License 111,858 122,584 246,896 288,261 Maintenance 52,619 53,738 211,697 213,409 Services 17,279 19,937 66,549 78,955 Total revenues 387,044 399,920 1,294,322 1,258,294 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 150,697 173,104 622,459 617,453 Research and development 31,118 34,601 139,293 146,573 Selling and marketing 26,875 30,875 103,567 123,684 General and administrative 49,784 27,174 152,468 135,296 Depreciation and amortization 32,863 31,753 131,791 111,532 Total operating expenses 291,337 297,507 1,149,578 1,134,538 Operating income 95,707 102,413 144,744 123,756 Other income (expense) Interest expense (12,392 ) (18,109 ) (56,630 ) (64,033 ) Interest income 2,847 2,949 11,628 11,967 Other, net 5,245 3,399 (1,116 ) 520 Total other income (expense) (4,300 ) (11,761 ) (46,118 ) (51,546 ) Income before income taxes 91,407 90,652 98,626 72,210 Income tax expense 24,261 35,166 25,966 5,148 Net income $ 67,146 $ 55,486 $ 72,660 $ 67,062 Income per common share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.48 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 116,934 115,695 116,397 116,175 Diluted 119,375 118,898 118,079 118,571

(1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 67,146 $ 55,486 $ 72,660 $ 67,062 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 6,716 6,176 24,728 24,092 Amortization 28,596 27,850 115,588 98,477 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 9,303 5,057 23,448 15,934 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,189 1,219 4,802 4,128 Deferred income taxes 13,889 17,183 3,349 (22,140 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,659 6,435 29,602 36,763 Other 1,678 2,744 6,017 5,175 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (32,468 ) (53,744 ) 8,793 (19,054 ) Accounts payable 804 711 2,484 (7,703 ) Accrued employee compensation 4,906 (12,569 ) 18,491 (10,829 ) Deferred revenue (4,940 ) (19,826 ) 9,421 (37,561 ) Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities 40,766 11,989 16,919 (16,695 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 144,244 48,711 336,302 137,649 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,713 ) (4,360 ) (17,804 ) (23,099 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (7,273 ) (6,350 ) (28,829 ) (24,915 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — (757,268 ) Other 15,934 (6,725 ) 15,934 (25,199 ) Net cash flows from investing activities 4,948 (17,435 ) (30,699 ) (830,481 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 906 929 3,759 3,591 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 5,406 6,308 11,924 12,985 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (418 ) (1,164 ) (11,568 ) (3,986 ) Repurchases of common stock — — (28,881 ) (35,617 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — 30,000 280,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (105,000 ) (26,000 ) (214,000 ) (41,000 ) Proceeds from term portion of credit agreement — — — 500,000 Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (9,738 ) (9,738 ) (38,950 ) (28,900 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — — — (12,830 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (3,810 ) 1,189 (13,854 ) (7,020 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (112,654 ) (28,476 ) (261,570 ) 667,223 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (5,009 ) (2,983 ) (57 ) (1,495 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,529 (183 ) 43,976 (27,104 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 133,845 121,581 121,398 148,502 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 165,374 $ 121,398 $ 165,374 $ 121,398

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 67.1 $ 55.5 $ 72.7 $ 67.1 Plus: Income tax expense 24.3 35.2 26.0 5.1 Net interest expense 9.5 15.2 45.0 52.1 Net other (income) expense (5.2 ) (3.4 ) 1.1 (0.5 ) Depreciation expense 6.7 6.2 24.7 24.1 Amortization expense 28.6 27.9 115.6 98.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6.7 6.4 29.6 36.8 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 137.7 $ 143.0 $ 314.7 $ 283.2 Significant transaction-related expenses: Employee related actions 11.0 0.8 24.3 0.8 Facility closures 6.5 1.3 10.2 1.3 Other 1.4 0.6 10.1 22.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 156.6 $ 145.7 $ 359.3 $ 308.1 Net Revenue Revenue $ 387.0 $ 399.9 $ 1,294.3 $ 1,258.3 Interchange 82.5 99.4 334.3 321.5 Total $ 304.5 $ 300.5 $ 960.0 $ 936.8 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 51 % 48 % 37 % 33 %

Segment Information (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue ACI On Demand 205.3 203.7 769.2 679.0 ACI On Premise $ 181.7 $ 196.2 $ 525.1 $ 579.3 Total $ 387.0 $ 399.9 $ 1,294.3 $ 1,258.3 Interchange ACI On Demand $ 82.5 $ 99.4 $ 334.3 $ 321.5 Net Revenue ACI On Demand $ 122.8 $ 104.3 $ 434.9 $ 357.5 ACI On Premise 181.7 196.2 525.1 579.3 Total $ 304.5 $ 300.5 $ 960.0 $ 936.8 Segment Adjusted EBITDA ACI On Demand $ 60.2 $ 30.9 $ 149.6 $ 66.5 ACI On Premise $ 130.7 $ 136.4 $ 290.3 $ 321.3 Segment Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin ACI On Demand 49 % 30 % 34 % 19 % ACI On Premise 72 % 70 % 55 % 55 %

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.56 $ 67.1 $ 0.47 $ 55.5 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.12 14.5 0.02 2.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 7.0 0.06 7.1 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.06 7.5 0.07 8.2 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.04 5.1 0.04 4.9 Total adjustments $ 0.28 $ 34.1 $ 0.19 $ 22.2 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.84 $ 101.2 $ 0.66 $ 77.7

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.62 $ 72.7 $ 0.57 $ 67.1 Adjusted for: Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance — — (0.13 ) (15.5 ) Significant transaction-related expenses 0.29 34.2 0.16 18.9 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.24 28.2 0.20 24.2 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.27 31.8 0.24 29.0 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.19 22.5 0.24 27.9 Total adjustments $ 0.99 $ 116.7 $ 0.71 $ 84.5 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 1.61 $ 189.4 $ 1.28 $ 151.6

Recurring Revenue (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 205.3 $ 203.7 $ 769.2 $ 677.7 Maintenance fees 52.6 53.7 211.7 213.4 Recurring Revenue $ 257.9 $ 257.4 $ 980.9 $ 891.1

