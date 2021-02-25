Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, “Even considering clear tailwinds by the COVID pandemic, the strong results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 confirm once more our strategy and unique business model: Mytheresa is about inspiration not aggregation. It is about an unrivaled, highly curated offering, a focus on high-end luxury customers, sophisticated technologies and a first-class in-house managed service experience.”

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) (“Mytheresa” or the “Company”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Kliger continued, “Our full commitment to acquire and retain the best customer base in the market creates a reinforcing cycle of outstanding brand relationships that feed a superior customer value proposition to generate strong customer economics, which allows us to stay true to our strategic focus. Therefore, we will continue to deliver growth as well as profitability.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

Net sales increase of 32.9% year-over-year to €158.6 million

Active customer growth of 28.2% to 569,000

Gross margin of 49.5%, a slight increase of 60 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of €22.1 million, as compared to €12.9 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.0%, as compared to 10.8% in the prior year period

Operating income of €16.6 million, as compared to €7.3 million in the prior year period

Adjusted operating income of €20.1 million, as compared to €10.9 million in the prior year period

Net income of €15.7 million, as compared to €6.3 million in the prior year period

Adjusted net income of €14.8 million, as compared to €6.4 million in the prior year period

Successfully completed IPO in January 2021 to raise proceeds, net of underwriting discounts and before related expenses of approximately $344.2 million

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

Net sales increase of 30.4% year-over-year to €285.0 million

Gross margin of 48.2%, a slight increase of 20 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of €32.6 million, as compared to €17.2 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.4%, as compared to 7.9% in the prior year period

Operating income of €24.8 million, as compared to €8.9 million in the prior year period

Adjusted Operating income of €28.5 million, as compared to €13.4 million in the prior year period.

Net income of €25.4 million, as compared to €2.0 million in the prior year period

Adjusted net income of €20.1 million, as compared to €10.0 million in the prior year period

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Maintained business continuity in all operations with focus on health and well-being of all Mytheresa employees as top priority since the pandemic started

Record number of daily shipments, processing 11,000 parcels in just one day during Q2, FY 2021

Record high of first time buyers (over 100,000 new customers) in Q2, FY 2021

Further decreased customer acquisition costs

Significant increase in customer satisfaction with a Net Promoter Score of 87% in Q2, FY 2021

Continued expansion of the Mytheresa menswear business above expectations with net sales share surpassing 10% in December 2020

Hosted digital events targeting top customers in collaboration with the designers of Khaite, Wardrobe NYC, Eera, selected influencers and a physical VIC event in Shanghai, China in December 2020

Strong ongoing support of brand partners with the launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Valentino, Moncler, Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe, Christian Louboutin, Max Mara and many more

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On January 25, 2021, Mytheresa successfully closed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 17,994,117 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing 17,994,117 ordinary shares, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,347,058 additional ADSs, representing 2,347,058 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $26.00 per ADS. The Company sold 14,233,823 ADSs in the offering and its sole shareholder sold 3,760,294 ADSs in the offering, including 586,764 ADSs sold by the Company and 1,760,294 ADSs sold by the sole shareholder pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs. The IPO raised approximately $344.2 million, net of underwriting discounts and before related expenses.

On January 26, 2021, Mytheresa exercised the option to repay the Fixed Rate Shareholder Loans (principal plus outstanding interest) with parts of the proceeds of our IPO, which resulted in cash outflows of €170.0 million ($ 206.6 million). In addition, MGG and its subsidiaries fully repaid any borrowings under the revolving credit facilities.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, some of the beneficial performance tailwinds from COVID may be expected to slow down in Q3 and especially in Q4 as stores reopen. Nevertheless, we expect strong results for the full fiscal year in line with long-term expectations of net sales growth of low to mid-twenties and stable Adjusted EBITDA margins:

Net sales in the range of €565 million to €580 million, representing 26% to 29% growth

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €45 million to €48 million, representing 27% to 36% growth

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.0% to 8.3%

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Mytheresa’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Mytheresa does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following business and non-IFRS metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations, because they exclude certain types of expenses. Furthermore, other companies in our industry may calculate similarly titled measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental information only. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us, finance expenses on our Shareholder Loans, IPO preparation and transaction costs, share-based compensation expenses and related income tax effects.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

For more information, please visit https://investors.mytheresa.com/.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Active customer (LTM in thousands) 444 569 28.2% 444 569 28.2% Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) 1.010 1.256 24.4% 1.010 1.256 24.4% Net sales € 119.4 € 158.6 32.9% € 218.5 € 285.0 30.4% Gross profit € 58.4 € 78.6 34.6% € 104.7 € 137.3 31.1% Gross profit margin(1) 48.9% 49.5% 63 BPs 47.9% 48.2% 23 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(2) € 12.9 € 22.1 72.1% € 17.2 € 32.6 89.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 10.8% 14.0% 318 BPs 7.9% 11.4% 355 BPs Adjusted Operating Income(2) € 10.9 € 20.1 84.7% € 13.4 € 28.5 113.3% Adjusted Operating Income margin(1) 9.1% 12.7% 356 BPs 6.1% 10.0% 389 BPs Adjusted Net Income(2) € 6.4 € 14.8 131.4% € 10.0 € 20.1 101.5% Adjusted Net Income margin(1) 5.4% 9.3% 397 BPs 4.6% 7.0% 248 BPs

(1) As a percentage of net sales. (2) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see below.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income to their most directly comparable IFRS measures:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net income € 6.3 € 15.7 148.4% € 2.0 € 25.4 1,159.4% Finance expenses, net € (3.4) € (5.0) 46.8% € 6.0 € (10.2) (269.7%) Income tax expense € 4.4 € 5.9 33.3% € 0.9 € 9.6 1026.0% Depreciation and amortization € 2.0 € 2.0 3.0% € 3.9 € 4.1 5.3% thereof depreciation of right-of use assets € 1.3 € 1.3 2.3% € 2.5 € 2.6 4.4% EBITDA € 9.3 € 18.7 100.1% € 12.7 € 28.9 127.1% U.S. sales tax(1) € 0.8 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.7 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 2.7 € 3.5 27.9% € 2.7 € 3.7 35.3% Share-based compensation expense(3) € 0.0 € 0.0 (68.2%) € 0.1 € 0.0 (72.5%) Adjusted EBITDA € 12.9 € 22.1 72.1% € 17.2 € 32.6 89.1%

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Operating Income € 7.3 € 16.6 126.4% € 8.9 € 24.8 180.3% U.S. sales tax(1) € 0.8 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.7 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 2.7 € 3.5 27.9% € 2.7 € 3.7 35.3% Share-based compensation expense(3) € 0.0 € 0.0 (68.2%) € 0.1 € 0.0 (72.5%) Adjusted Operating Income € 10.9 € 20.1 84.7% € 13.4 € 28.5 113.3%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net Income € 6.3 € 15.7 148.4% € 2.0 € 25.4 1,156.4% U.S. sales tax(1) € 0.8 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.7 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 2.7 € 3.5 27.9% € 2.7 € 3.7 35.3% Share-based compensation expense(3) € 0.0 € 0.0 (68.2%) € 0.1 € 0.0 (72.5%) Finance expenses on shareholder loans (4) € (3.7) € (5.3) 44.3% € 5.6 € (10.9) (296.1%) Income tax effect(5) € 0.2 € 0.9 338.9% € (2.1) € 1.9 (190.5%) Adjusted Net Income € 6.4 € 14.8 131.4% € 10.0 € 20.1 101.5%

(1) Represents expenses related to sales tax liabilities temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in the United States. We temporarily incurred sales tax related liabilities on customer purchases in the United States because we were not able to charge our customers for these amounts at the point of sale under our previous IT configuration. Due to upgrades in our IT infrastructure during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we no longer incur these expenses, as we charge the applicable U.S. sales tax directly to our customers. (2) Represents non-recurring professional fees, including consulting, legal and accounting fees, related to this offering, which are classified within selling, general and administrative expenses. (3) During the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively, certain key management personnel received share-based compensation from our ultimate parent. We do not consider these expenses to be indicative of our core operating performance. (4) Our Adjusted Net Income excludes finance expenses associated with our Shareholder Loans, which we do not consider to be indicative of our core performance. We did not receive any cash proceeds under the Shareholder Loans, which originated as part of the Neiman Marcus acquisition in 2014. Further, we do not have any financial covenants associated from the Shareholder Loans and we do not have any required interest or principal payments until their respective maturities in October 2025. In January 2021, we repaid our Shareholder Loans (principal plus outstanding interest) using a portion of the net proceeds from our initial public offering. (5) Reflects adjustments to historical income tax expense to reflect changes in taxable income for each of the periods presented due to changes in finance expenses related to the Shareholder Loans, assuming a statutory tax rate of 27.8%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in € thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in € thousands) December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 Net sales 119,369 158,593 218,481 284,952 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (60,989) (80,023) (113,755) (147,701) Gross profit 58,380 78,570 104,726 137,251 Shipping and payment cost (14,204) (17,833) (27,345) (32,666) Marketing expenses (17,294) (19,696) (33,110) (37,137) Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,839) (22,104) (31,794) (37,660) Depreciation and amortization (1,987) (2,046) (3,864) (4,067) Other expense (income), net 284 (276) 244 (897) Operating income 7,340 16,615 8,857 24,824 Finance (expense) income, net 3,389 4,975 (5,984) 10,157 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,729 21,590 2,873 34,981 Income tax expense (income) (4,399) (5,866) (855) (9,627) Net income (loss) 6,330 15,724 2,018 25,354 Cash Flow Hedge 436 78 (846) 949 Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge (121) 11 235 (231) Other comprehensive income (loss) 315 89 (611) 718 Comprehensive income (loss) 6,645 15,813 1,407 26,072 Basic and diluted earnings per share € 0,09 0,22 € 0,03 € 0,36 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted)(1) 70,190,687 70,190,687 70,190,687 70,190,687

(1) On January 12, 2021, the Company effected a 70,190,687 (with a nominal value per share of €0.000015) for one share split of its ordinary shares outstanding. Accordingly, all share and per share amounts for all periods presented in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto have been adjusted retroactively, where applicable, to reflect this share split.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Amounts in € thousands)

(in € thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 154,966 154,883 Property and equipment, net 9,570 9,517 Right-of-use assets 19,001 16,298 Total non-current assets 183,537 180,698 Current assets Inventories 169,131 231,968 Trade and other receivables 4,815 6,012 Other assets 18,950 18,180 Cash and cash equivalents 9,367 5,231 Total current assets 202,263 261,391 Total assets 385,800 442,089 Shareholders’ equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1 1 Capital reserve 91,008 91,022 Accumulated Deficit (28,234) (2,880) Other comprehensive income 1,602 2,320 Total shareholders’ equity 64,377 90,463 Non-current liabilities Shareholder Loans 191,194 174,651 Other liabilities 5,905 7,240 Tax liabilities 3,853 3,852 Provisions 582 706 Lease liabilities 13,928 11,338 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,130 9,882 Total non-current liabilities 216,592 207,669 Current liabilities Liabilities to banks 10,000 45,990 Lease liabilities 5,787 5,239 Contract liabilities 6,758 6,024 Trade and other payables 36,158 38,708 Other liabilities 46,128 47,996 Total current liabilities 104,831 143,957 Total liabilities 321,423 351,626 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 385,800 442,089

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Amounts in € thousands)

(in € thousands) Subscribed

capital Capital

reserve Accumulated

deficit Hedging

reserve Foreign currency

translation

reserve Total

shareholders’

equity Balance as of July 1, 2019 72 148,960 (34,584) - (3,128) 111,320 Net income - - 2,018 - - 2,018 Other comprehensive income - - - (611) 1,224 613 Comprehensive income - - 2,018 (611) 1,224 2,631 Legal Reorganization (71) 36,252 - - 36,181 Share-based compensation - 51 - - - 51 Balance as of December 31, 2019 1 185,263 (32,566) (611) (1.904) 150,183 Balance as of July 1, 2020 1 91,008 (28,234) - 1,602 64,377 Net income - - 25,354 - - 25,354 Other comprehensive income - - - 718 - 718 Comprehensive income - - 25,354 718 - 26,072 Share-based compensation - 14 - 14 Balance as of December 31, 2020 1 91,022 (2,880) 718 1,602 90,463

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in € thousands)

Six months ended December 31, (in € thousands) 2019 2020 Net (loss) income 2,018 25,354 Non-Cash items Depreciation and amortization 3,864 4,067 Finance expense (income), net 5,984 (10,157) Share-based compensation 51 14 Income tax (income) expense 855 9,627 Change in operating assets and liabilities Increase in provisions 8 124 Increase in inventories (36,418) (62,837) Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 1,499 (1,197) Decrease (increase) in other assets 1,072 1,955 Increase in other liabilities 8,726 2,968 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 1,528 (734) (Decrease) increase in trade and other payables (7,949) 2,550 Income taxes paid (1,723) (1,102) Net cash (outflow) from operating activities (20,485) (29,368) Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets (1,281) (1,363) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangible assets - 44 Net cash (outflow) from investing activities (1,281) (1,319) Interest paid (418) (3,962) Proceeds from bank liabilities 30,000 64,990 Repayment of liabilities from banks (862) (29,000) Repayment of Shareholder loans - (2,411) Lease payments (2,465) (3,047) Net cash inflow from financing activities 26,255 26,570 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,489 (4,118) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,120 9,367 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (28) (18) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 6,581 5,231

