 

Novocure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, highlighting revenue growth and financial strength as well as the advancement of the company’s clinical and product development programs. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial, in millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

144.0

 

 

$

99.2

 

 

45

%

 

$

494.4

 

 

$

351.3

 

 

41

%

Gross Profit

$

115.8

 

 

$

74.4

 

 

56

%

 

$

387.9

 

 

$

262.7

 

 

48

%

Net income (loss)

$

4.9

 

 

$

4.3

 

 

15

%

 

$

19.8

 

 

$

(7.2)

 

 

(374)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

34.8

 

 

$

17.3

 

 

101

%

 

$

115.3

 

 

$

60.0

 

 

92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-financial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Active patients at period end(2)

3,411

 

 

2,909

 

 

17

%

 

3,411

 

 

2,909

 

 

17

%

Prescriptions received in period(3)

1,411

 

 

1,380

 

 

2

%

 

5,613

 

 

5,371

 

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.

(2) An “active patient” is a patient who is receiving treatment under a commercial prescription order as of the measurement date, including patients who may be on a temporary break from treatment and who plan to resume treatment in less than 60 days.

(3) A “prescription received” is a commercial order for Optune or Optune Lua that is received from a physician certified to treat patients for a patient not previously on Optune or Optune Lua. Orders to renew or extend treatment are not included in this total.

“Our track record of execution continued throughout 2020 with notable progress made in advancing our three overarching priorities: to drive commercial adoption; to carry out our clinical trial programs; and to deliver product innovations to optimize Tumor Treating Fields therapy,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “Despite the complexities posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we generated nearly $500 million in net revenues and $20 million in net income in 2020. Our financial strength positions us well to invest strategically in science and technology to unleash the potential of the Tumor Treating Fields platform.”

“As proud as we are of treating more than 18,000 patients to-date, we remain focused on extending the reach of Tumor Treating Fields therapy to many more cancer patients,” added Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “With multiple clinical trials expected to read out over the next few years, we believe we are just beginning to unlock our potential to impact oncology. Acceptance of our therapy continues to build within the global oncology community, which reinforces our commitment to our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

Fourth quarter 2020 financial update

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net revenues were $144.0 million, representing 45% growth compared to the fourth quarter 2019.

  • In the United States, net revenues totaled $97.7 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 48% growth compared to the same period in 2019.
  • In Germany and other EMEA markets, net revenues totaled $33.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 31% growth compared to the same period in 2019.
  • In Japan, net revenues totaled $7.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 42% growth compared to the same period in 2019.
  • In Greater China, net revenues totaled $4.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 132% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the increases primarily resulted from an increase of 502 active patients in our active markets and an increase in the net revenues per active patient per month. The increase in net revenues per active patient per month primarily was driven by improving reimbursement approval rates in the U.S.

In the fourth quarter 2020, we recorded $9 million in revenues from Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries billed under the coverage policy effective on September 1, 2019. We have gained a good understanding of how to ensure timely processing of Medicare claims and have sufficient experience to recognize approximately two-thirds of the expected contribution from Medicare beneficiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we also recognized approximately $11 million in incremental net revenues compared to the first half of 2020 resulting from the successful appeal of previously denied claims for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries billed prior to established coverage.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $28.1 million compared to $24.8 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 14%. The increase in cost of revenues primarily was due to the cost of shipping arrays to a higher volume of commercial patients. Gross margin was 80% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 75% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Gross margin continues to benefit from ongoing efficiency initiatives and increasing scale. Gross margin is also improved with revenue resulting from the successful appeal of previously denied claims for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries and tempered by product sales to Zai.

Research, development and clinical trials expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $44.0 million compared to $23.7 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 85%. The increase primarily was due to increased investments in clinical trials and clinical administration personnel to advance and broaden our clinical development programs, preclinical and basic research to better understand the optimal use of Tumor Treating Fields, product development intended to optimize the delivery of Tumor Treating Fields therapy, and expanded medical affairs efforts to educate the clinical community.

We expect growth in our research and development to continue into 2021 as we work to advance our pipeline programs and increase acceptance of Tumor Treating Fields within the global oncology community. We balance our investments in research and development with our organizational capacity to effectively execute our strategic initiatives.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $31.4 million compared to $26.8 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 17%. This primarily was due to an increase in personnel and professional services costs to support our growing commercial business and reimbursement efforts and an increase in marketing expenses related to the launch of Optune Lua for MPM.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $28.4 million compared to $23.7 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 19%. This primarily was due to an increase in personnel costs, insurance premiums and professional services.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $4.9 million compared to net income of $4.3 million for the same period in 2019.

At December 31, 2020, we had $842.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $516.5 million compared to $326.1 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments primarily was due to convertible notes issued, net cash provided by operating activities and the exercise of options.

Fourth quarter 2020 operating statistics

There were 3,411 active patients at December 31, 2020, representing 17% growth compared to December 31, 2019, and 1% growth compared to September 30, 2020.

  • In the United States, there were 2,193 active patients at December 31, 2020, representing 12% growth compared to December 31, 2019.
  • In Germany and other EMEA markets, there were 953 active patients at December 31, 2020, representing 25% growth compared to December 31, 2019.
  • In Japan, there were 265 active patients at December 31, 2020, representing 38% growth compared to December 31, 2019.

Additionally, 1,411 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 2% growth compared to the same period in 2019, and a 3% increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 1,160 Optune prescriptions were written for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

  • In the United States, 962 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing a 4% decrease compared to the same period in 2019.
  • In Germany and other EMEA markets, 349 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 22% growth compared to the same period in 2019.
  • In Japan, 100 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing 8% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 non-U.S. GAAP measures

We also measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA was $34.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.5 million, or 101%, from $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This improvement in fundamental financial performance was driven by net revenue growth coupled with an ongoing commitment to disciplined management of expenses.

Anticipated clinical milestones

  • Final data from phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer (Q2 2021)
  • Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (Q3 2021)
  • Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (Q4 2021)
  • Final data from phase 2 pilot EF-31 trial in gastric cancer (2022)
  • Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2022)
  • Final data from phase 3 pivotal METIS trial in brain metastases (2022)
  • Final data from phase 2 pilot EF-33 trial with high-intensity arrays in recurrent glioblastoma (2022)
  • Final data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2023)
  • Final data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (2023)
  • Final data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2023)

Conference call details

Novocure will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 8 a.m. EST today, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 855-442-6895 for domestic callers and 509-960-9037 for international callers, using the conference ID 3965899.

The webcast, earnings slides presented during the webcast and the corporate presentation can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

USD in thousands (except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net revenues

$

143,953

 

 

$

99,234

 

 

$

494,366

 

 

$

351,318

 

Cost of revenues

28,136

 

 

24,786

 

 

106,501

 

 

88,606

 

Gross profit

115,817

 

 

74,448

 

 

387,865

 

 

262,712

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research, development and clinical trials

44,002

 

 

23,741

 

 

132,010

 

 

79,003

 

Sales and marketing

31,359

 

 

26,804

 

 

118,017

 

 

96,675

 

General and administrative

28,364

 

 

23,751

 

 

107,437

 

 

87,948

 

Total operating costs and expenses

103,725

 

 

74,296

 

 

357,464

 

 

263,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

12,092

 

 

152

 

 

30,401

 

 

(914)

 

Financial expenses (income), net

3,267

 

 

1,744

 

 

12,299

 

 

7,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income tax

8,825

 

 

(1,592)

 

 

18,102

 

 

(8,824)

 

Income tax

3,908

 

 

(5,852)

 

 

(1,706)

 

 

(1,594)

 

Net income (loss)

$

4,917

 

 

$

4,260

 

 

$

19,808

 

 

$

(7,230)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(0.07)

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

101,945,085

 

 

99,226,445

 

 

100,930,866

 

 

97,237,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.07)

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

110,604,714

 

 

107,911,519

 

 

108,877,648

 

 

97,237,549

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

234,674

 

 

$

177,321

 

Short-term investments

607,902

 

 

148,769

 

Restricted cash

11,499

 

 

2,095

 

Trade receivables, net

96,699

 

 

58,859

 

Receivables and prepaid expenses

21,245

 

 

29,202

 

Inventories

27,422

 

 

23,701

 

Total current assets

999,441

 

 

439,947

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

11,395

 

 

9,342

 

Field equipment, net

11,230

 

 

7,684

 

Right-of-use assets, net

19,009

 

 

17,571

 

Other long-term assets

10,908

 

 

4,904

 

Total long-term assets

52,542

 

 

39,501

 

Total assets

$

1,051,983

 

 

$

479,448

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

 
 

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade payables

$

53,647

 

 

$

36,925

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

59,965

 

 

49,386

 

Total current liabilities

113,612

 

 

86,311

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term loan, net of discount and issuance costs

429,905

 

 

149,424

 

Deferred revenues

12,139

 

 

7,807

 

Employee benefit liabilities

5,171

 

 

3,754

 

Long term leases

14,293

 

 

14,140

 

Other long-term liabilities

337

 

 

222

 

Total long-term liabilities

461,845

 

 

175,347

 

Total liabilities

575,457

 

 

261,658

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Share capital -

 

 

 

Ordinary shares - No par value, Unlimited shares authorized; Issued and outstanding: 102,334,276 shares and 99,528,435 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively;

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,111,435

 

 

871,442

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,832)

 

 

(2,767)

 

Accumulated deficit

(631,077)

 

 

(650,885)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

476,526

 

 

217,790

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,051,983

 

 

$

479,448

 

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation

USD in thousands

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

Net income (loss)

$

4,917

 

 

$

4,260

 

 

15

%

 

$

19,808

 

 

$

(7,230)

 

 

(374)

%

Add: Income tax

3,908

 

 

(5,852)

 

 

(167)

%

 

(1,706)

 

 

(1,594)

 

 

7

%

Add: Financial expenses (income), net

3,267

 

 

1,744

 

 

87

%

 

12,299

 

 

7,910

 

 

55

%

Add: Depreciation and amortization

2,473

 

 

2,467

 

 

%

 

9,150

 

 

8,460

 

 

8

%

EBITDA

$

14,565

 

 

$

2,619

 

 

456

%

 

$

39,551

 

 

$

7,546

 

 

424

%

Add: Share-based compensation

20,273

 

 

14,699

 

 

38

%

 

75,721

 

 

52,416

 

 

44

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,838

 

 

$

17,318

 

 

101

%

 

$

115,272

 

 

$

59,962

 

 

92

%

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novocure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Update Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, highlighting revenue growth and financial strength as well as the advancement of the company’s clinical and product development programs. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Fisker and Foxconn Set to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Project
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Novocure Announces Addition to Its Board of Directors