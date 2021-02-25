 

Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts at Upcoming Major Cancer Conference

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, including two corresponding posters. The AACR 2021 conference will be held in a virtual format from April 10-15, 2021. The AACR plans to publish the titles on March 10, 2021 at 4:30 pm EST, the abstracts on April 9, 2021 at 12:01 am EST, and the posters on April 10, 2021.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “We are pleased that both of our abstracts were accepted by the AACR. On December 9, 2020, we presented the Phase IIb clinical trial Kaplan Meier analysis of disease free survival for HER2/neu 3+ patients treated with GP2 immunotherapy, which showed 100% survival over 5 years of follow-up (0% breast cancer recurrences, p = 0.0338) if the patients received their primary GP2 treatments following surgery and Herceptin treatment. In the first abstract and poster, we are excited to present the final 5 year analysis of the immune response over time for all patients in the Phase IIb clinical trial.”

Patel added, “As the immune response is the primary mechanism of action, this final analysis assessing GP2’s effectiveness in creating peak immunity is important in further validating the clinical outcome, where we observed the 0% recurrence rate, and will provide more insight into the design of the Phase III clinical trial, which is our second abstract and poster. Immune response data is critical in developing dosing and booster treatment strategies designed to achieve and sustain peak immunity, providing protection against metastatic breast cancer recurrence for as long as possible.”

The first abstract and poster will present the final 5 year immune response data across all patient populations from the completed prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, single-blinded, multicenter, Phase IIb clinical trial. The presentation will include analysis of the various methods used to measure immune responses for both HER2/neu 3+ and HER2/neu 1-2+ patient populations, including comparison of peak immune response versus baseline immune response at multiple time points.

