REV Group to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on March 10, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website shortly before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13717046. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 24, 2021.