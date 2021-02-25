Construction contract (Extension works of Roomassaare port quays)

Nordecon AS group company Kaurits OÜ entered into contract with AS Saarte Liinid for the construction works in Port of Roomassaare. The contract includes extension of quay no. 1 for the storage area of goods, as well as extension of quays no. 2 and 3 by building wider access roads for the transportation of goods to the quays.

The value of the contract is approximately 2.6 million euros plus VAT. The works will be completed in May 2022.