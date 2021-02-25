 

Nightfood Selects Sircle Media to Provide Digital Marketing and Social Media Management for 2021 Expansion, Quarterly Investor Call Scheduled for March 2

NGTF Investor Call -- Tuesday March 2 at 4:30 PM Eastern

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced an engagement with leading food & beverage social media agency Sircle Media.

Sircle’s client list includes fast-growing brands in the food and beverage space, including One Bar, Ithaca Hummus, Fody Food, IWON Organics, and popchips.  Past clients include Kind, PopCorners, OWYN and Koia. 

“With sleep becoming more of a focal point for health and one of the hottest trends going, the timing for Nightfood is perfect,” remarked Sircle Founder and President Adam Brown.  “The brand solves an important problem that almost everybody can relate to…including me and my family: nighttime snacking and better sleep.  We won’t take on a new client if we don’t believe in their mission and their product line.  For me, Nightfood checks all the boxes.”

Sircle will oversee and execute Nightfood social media and online marketing initiatives.  With Nightfood adding many more points of distribution in 2021, including Walmart, there will be an emphasis on influencer and consumer engagement, educating the market, and driving incremental sales growth in existing and new retail distribution partnerships.

“Sircle Media has a track record of building winners,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson.  “Adam is a thought leader in the food and beverage space.  The Sircle client base is a who’s who of the top emerging brands.  As we continue to add more points of distribution this spring, having a powerful social media presence is increasingly important.  When our new packaging starts hitting shelves in the next few weeks, and new points of retail distribution are stocked, Sircle’s efforts will be in full swing.”

Additionally, the Nightfood investors quarterly conference call will be conducted on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern time. 

Investors and other interested parties may submit questions regarding the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at investors@nightfood.com by 12:00 PM Eastern on Monday, March 1, 2021.  Which questions will be addressed will be based on the perceived relevance to the general shareholder base along with the questions’ appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

