ING appoints Anne-Sophie Castelnau global head of Sustainability
ING appoints Anne-Sophie Castelnau global head of Sustainability
Anne-Sophie Castelnau has been appointed ING’s global head of Sustainability per 1 April 2021. She will succeed Amin Mansour, who fulfilled the role on an interim basis. Anne-Sophie is currently head of Wholesale Banking for ING in France.
Anne-Sophie Castelnau (French) joined ING in France in 2005. Before she became head of Wholesale Banking in France, she held various senior management positions, including head of Corporate Lending and head of Client Coverage. Before she joined ING, Anne-Sophie worked for French banks Natixis and Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Since she became head of ING Wholesale Banking in France in 2017, Anne-Sophie has had a strong focus on sustainable finance. She has been involved in bringing over 25 sustainability deals to fruition, including the first sustainability linked loan in France in 2017.
Announcements on Anne-Sophie’s successor as head of Wholesale Banking in France will be made as and when appropriate.
Note for editors
For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news Twitter feed.
Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr.
ING presentations are available at SlideShare.
|Press enquiries
|Investor enquiries
|Daan Wentholt
|ING Group Investor Relations
|+31 20 576 6386
|+31 20 576 6396
|Daan.Wentholt@ing.com
|Investor.Relations@ing.com
|
ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 57,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.
ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).
Sustainability forms an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks by Sustainalytics and MSCI and our ‘A-list’ rating by CDP. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. In January 2021, ING received an ESG evaluation score of 83 ('strong') from S&P Global Ratings.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare