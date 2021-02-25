ING appoints Anne-Sophie Castelnau global head of Sustainability

Anne-Sophie Castelnau (French) joined ING in France in 2005. Before she became head of Wholesale Banking in France, she held various senior management positions, including head of Corporate Lending and head of Client Coverage. Before she joined ING, Anne-Sophie worked for French banks Natixis and Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Anne-Sophie Castelnau has been appointed ING’s global head of Sustainability per 1 April 2021. She will succeed Amin Mansour, who fulfilled the role on an interim basis. Anne-Sophie is currently head of Wholesale Banking for ING in France.

Since she became head of ING Wholesale Banking in France in 2017, Anne-Sophie has had a strong focus on sustainable finance. She has been involved in bringing over 25 sustainability deals to fruition, including the first sustainability linked loan in France in 2017.

Announcements on Anne-Sophie’s successor as head of Wholesale Banking in France will be made as and when appropriate.

