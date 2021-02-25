 

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:15 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
03.02.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Updated Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
29.01.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
28.01.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results