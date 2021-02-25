 

American Woodmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Net sales for the third fiscal quarter increased $36.2 million, or 9.1%, to $432.0 million, compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth across all channels, with low double-digit growth in the repair and remodel sales channel and mid-single digit growth in our new construction sales channel during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as market demand recovered with consumer confidence remaining strong. Net sales for the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased $19.5 million, or 1.6%, to $1,270.6 million from the comparable period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income was $17.2 million ($1.01 per diluted share) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $12.8 million ($0.75 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased $4.4 million due to an increase in net sales, offset by higher material and logistics costs. In addition, the Company made an investment to establish a distribution center and continued to enhance our labor benefits for our hourly workforce. Net income for the first nine months of the current fiscal year was $55.9 million ($3.28 per diluted share) compared with $61.8 million ($3.65 per diluted share) for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The Company had a pre-tax $0.8 million restructuring related gain during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which was driven by a gain of $2.3 million from its sale of its Humboldt, Tennessee manufacturing facility. The Company incurred net pre-tax restructuring costs of $5.4 million during the first nine months of 2021 related to the permanent layoffs due to COVID-19 announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the closure of its Humboldt, Tennessee manufacturing plant announced in June 2020. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $1.50 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $1.30 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and $5.12 for the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared with $5.27 for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter increased $4.0 million, or 7.9%, to $54.1 million, or 12.5% of net sales, compared to $50.1 million, or 12.7% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of the fiscal year was $176.0 million, or 13.9% of net sales, compared to $182.6 million, or 14.6% of net sales, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

“Our teams delivered positive sales growth across all channels, achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.5% and we paid down an additional $40.0 million of our term loan facility during the third fiscal quarter," said Scott Culbreth, President and CEO. "Looking forward our focus will be on continuing to increase production to match a strong demand environment and mitigate inflationary pressures in material, logistics and labor."

Cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of the current fiscal year was $107.5 million and free cash flow totaled $74.3 million. As of January 31, 2021, the Company had $91.8 million of cash on hand with no term loan debt maturities until December 2022 plus access to $93.0 million of additional availability under its revolving credit facility. The Company paid down $80.0 million of its term loan facility during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
 (AMWD-ER)

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

January 31

January 31

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

431,954

 

$

395,755

 

$

1,270,624

 

$

1,251,136

 

Cost of sales & distribution

356,134

 

323,407

 

$

1,025,155

 

$

997,219

 

Gross profit

75,820

 

72,348

 

$

245,469

 

$

253,917

 

Sales & marketing expense

21,862

 

21,401

 

$

63,368

 

$

62,539

 

General & administrative expense

26,202

 

26,914

 

$

86,414

 

$

86,246

 

Restructuring charges, net

(847

)

 

$

5,404

 

$

(207

)

Operating income

28,603

 

24,033

 

$

90,283

 

$

105,339

 

Interest expense, net

5,746

 

6,924

 

$

17,757

 

$

22,448

 

Other income, net

(259

)

(165

)

$

(2,928

)

$

(699

)

Income tax expense

5,921

 

4,470

 

$

19,518

 

$

21,742

 

Net income

$

17,195

 

$

12,804

 

$

55,936

 

$

61,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

17,047,211

 

16,974,956

 

17,036,586

 

16,947,449

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per diluted share

$

1.01

 

$

0.75

 

$

3.28

 

$

3.65

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

 

 

January 31

 

April 30

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Cash & cash equivalents

 

$

91,792

 

 

$

97,059

 

Customer receivables

 

147,834

 

 

106,344

 

Inventories

 

144,592

 

 

111,836

 

Other current assets

 

19,836

 

 

9,933

 

Total current assets

 

404,054

 

 

325,172

 

Property, plant & equipment, net

 

200,885

 

 

203,824

 

Operating lease assets, net

 

121,600

 

 

127,668

 

Trademarks, net

 

 

 

2,222

 

Customer relationship intangibles, net

 

133,194

 

 

167,444

 

Goodwill

 

767,612

 

 

767,612

 

Other assets

 

29,523

 

 

28,864

 

Total assets

 

$

1,656,868

 

 

$

1,622,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion - long-term debt

 

$

2,044

 

 

$

2,216

 

Short-term operating lease liabilities

 

18,435

 

 

18,896

 

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

 

190,404

 

 

134,494

 

Total current liabilities

 

210,883

 

 

155,606

 

Long-term debt

 

516,556

 

 

594,921

 

Deferred income taxes

 

45,609

 

 

52,935

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

108,939

 

 

112,454

 

Other liabilities

 

11,490

 

 

6,352

 

Total liabilities

 

893,477

 

 

922,268

 

Stockholders' equity

 

763,391

 

 

700,538

 

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

 

$

1,656,868

 

 

$

1,622,806

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

January 31

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

107,509

 

 

 

$

112,208

 

 

Net cash used by investing activities

 

(29,364

)

 

 

(30,213

)

 

Net cash used by financing activities

 

(83,412

)

 

 

(92,588

)

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(5,267

)

 

 

(10,593

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

97,059

 

 

 

57,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

91,792

 

 

 

$

47,063

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period’s results against the corresponding prior period’s results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company’s results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. ("RSI acquisition") and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the RSI acquisition, (2) non-recurring restructuring charges, (3) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (4) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and (5) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition, (6) non-recurring restructuring charges, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) gain/loss on asset disposals, (9) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (10) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

 

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

January 31

 

January 31

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

17,195

 

 

 

$

12,804

 

 

 

$

55,936

 

 

 

$

61,848

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

5,921

 

 

 

4,470

 

 

 

19,518

 

 

 

21,742

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,746

 

 

 

6,924

 

 

 

17,757

 

 

 

22,448

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

12,732

 

 

 

12,585

 

 

 

38,710

 

 

 

36,612

 

 

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

 

11,972

 

 

 

12,250

 

 

 

36,472

 

 

 

36,750

 

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

53,566

 

 

 

$

49,033

 

 

 

$

168,393

 

 

 

$

179,400

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1)

 

33

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

(29

)

 

Non-recurring restructuring charges, net (2)

 

(847

)

 

 

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (3)

 

101

 

 

 

(148

)

 

 

(1,720

)

 

 

(244

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,316

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

3,543

 

 

 

3,122

 

 

(Gain) loss on asset disposal

 

(97

)

 

 

133

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

350

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

54,072

 

 

 

$

50,125

 

 

 

$

176,009

 

 

 

$

182,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

$

431,954

 

 

 

$

395,755

 

 

 

$

1,270,624

 

 

 

$

1,251,136

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

 

12.5

 

%

 

12.7

 

%

 

13.9

 

%

 

14.6

 

%

(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition.

(2) Non-recurring restructuring charges are comprised of expenses incurred related to the permanent layoffs due to COVID-19 and the closure of the manufacturing plant in Humboldt, Tennessee. The nine months ended January 31, 2021 includes accelerated depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to Humboldt. The three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 includes gain on asset disposal of $2.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively, related to Humboldt.

(3) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other income in the operating results.

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

January 31

 

January 31

(in thousands, except share data)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

17,195

 

 

 

$

12,804

 

 

 

$

55,936

 

 

 

$

61,848

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and restructuring related expenses

 

33

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

(29

)

 

Non-recurring restructuring charges, net

 

(847

)

 

 

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

 

11,972

 

 

 

12,250

 

 

 

36,472

 

 

 

36,750

 

 

Tax benefit of add backs

 

(2,815

)

 

 

(3,127

)

 

 

(10,718

)

 

 

(9,327

)

 

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

25,538

 

 

 

$

21,987

 

 

 

$

87,248

 

 

 

$

89,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares

 

17,047,211

 

 

 

16,974,956

 

 

 

17,036,586

 

 

 

16,947,449

 

 

Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

 

$

1.50

 

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

 

$

5.12

 

 

 

$

5.27

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

January

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

$

107,509

 

 

$

112,208

 

Less: Capital expenditures (1)

 

33,236

 

 

32,034

 

Free cash flow

 

$

74,273

 

 

$

80,174

 

(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays.

 

Net Leverage

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

January 31

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

68,950

 

 

Add back:

 

 

Income tax expense

 

23,463

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

24,336

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

51,612

 

 

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

 

48,722

 

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

217,083

 

 

Add back:

 

 

Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1)

 

215

 

 

Non-recurring restructuring charges, net (2)

 

5,593

 

 

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (3)

 

(375

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,409

 

 

Loss on asset disposal

 

2,514

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

229,439

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

January 31

 

 

2021

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

2,044

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

516,556

 

 

Total debt

 

518,600

 

 

Less: cash and cash equivalents

 

(91,792

)

 

Net debt

 

$

426,808

 

 

 

 

 

Net leverage (4)

 

1.86

 

 

(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition.

(2) Non-recurring restructuring charges are comprised of expenses incurred related to the permanent layoffs due to COVID-19 and the closure of the manufacturing plant in Humboldt, Tennessee.

(3) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other income in the operating results.

(4) Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021.

 



