WEX’s Health Division Strengthens Position as Industry Leader

WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, further solidified its leadership position in 2020 in terms of growth and services across its Health division.

“Our success is driven by our partners’ hard work, dedication, and determination, which were amplified in an incredibly challenging year,” said Robert Deshaies, president, Health, WEX. “Our shared mission of simplifying benefits for everyone is fueled by our ongoing commitment to investing in technology and in the growth and accomplishments of our partners.”