 

Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton Selected as One of Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that The Healthcare Technology Report announced Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hutton, as one of the Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005320/en/

Scott Hutton, Biodesix CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Scott Hutton, Biodesix CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

The Healthcare Technology Report noted that the past twelve months, more than any other period in recent history, have showcased the outstanding talent, ingenuity, and determination of the world’s leading biotechnology executives and their organizations. Hutton was chosen from hundreds of nominees and was one of the executives that stood out for his continued dedication to patient care, and for significant contributions to the advancement of medicine.

“I am truly honored by this recognition, but must also extend the award to the entire Biodesix team who had the sense of urgency and resilience to achieve remarkable goals during the pandemic,” stated Mr. Hutton. “I am extremely proud of everything that the Biodesix team accomplished in 2020­—our work to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection rates resulted in new learnings and a stronger commitment to be the leader in fighting disease through accurate diagnostic testing with rapid results. The Biodesix team is incredibly energized for what lies ahead in 2021 and beyond.”

Since joining Biodesix in 2018, Hutton has led the company through multiple acquisitions, fostered the commercialization of novel diagnostic tests and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and taken Biodesix public through its October 2020 Initial Public Offering (IPO). Biodesix was named Company of the Year by the Colorado BioScience Association in 2019, and Hutton was named 2020 CEO of the Year-USA by CEO Monthly magazine in January 2021.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton Selected as One of Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021 Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that The Healthcare Technology Report announced Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hutton, as one of the Top 25 Biotech CEOs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Biodesix Partners with Chicago Public Schools for COVID-19 Testing to Safely Reopen Schools
12.02.21
Biodesix to Participate in Two February Conferences
09.02.21
Biodesix Publishes Data on New COVID-19 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Algorithm for Use in Clinical Decision Support Systems
02.02.21
Scott Hutton of Biodesix Selected as USA Chief Executive Officer of the Year by CEO Monthly Magazine