Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton Selected as One of Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that The Healthcare Technology Report announced Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hutton, as one of the Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021 .

Scott Hutton, Biodesix CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

The Healthcare Technology Report noted that the past twelve months, more than any other period in recent history, have showcased the outstanding talent, ingenuity, and determination of the world’s leading biotechnology executives and their organizations. Hutton was chosen from hundreds of nominees and was one of the executives that stood out for his continued dedication to patient care, and for significant contributions to the advancement of medicine.

“I am truly honored by this recognition, but must also extend the award to the entire Biodesix team who had the sense of urgency and resilience to achieve remarkable goals during the pandemic,” stated Mr. Hutton. “I am extremely proud of everything that the Biodesix team accomplished in 2020­—our work to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection rates resulted in new learnings and a stronger commitment to be the leader in fighting disease through accurate diagnostic testing with rapid results. The Biodesix team is incredibly energized for what lies ahead in 2021 and beyond.”

Since joining Biodesix in 2018, Hutton has led the company through multiple acquisitions, fostered the commercialization of novel diagnostic tests and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and taken Biodesix public through its October 2020 Initial Public Offering (IPO). Biodesix was named Company of the Year by the Colorado BioScience Association in 2019, and Hutton was named 2020 CEO of the Year-USA by CEO Monthly magazine in January 2021.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.