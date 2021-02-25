Gannett Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

"During a challenging 2020, we achieved strong operational execution, significant cost and debt reductions, improved operating trends and financial position, and we enter 2021 with good momentum, prepared to implement our subscription-led growth plan," said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making significant progress on our transition from a traditional media business to a digitally focused content platform, having already surpassed one million digital subscribers. We are committed to becoming a subscription-led business that drives audience growth and engagement by delivering deeper content experiences to our consumers and offering the products and marketing expertise our business partners desire."

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: GCI) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

He continued, "We have outlined five key operating priorities: accelerating digital subscriber growth, driving digital marketing services growth, optimizing our traditional print operations and advertising businesses, prioritizing investments into growth businesses that support our vision, and building our inclusive and diverse culture. In 2021, you will hear us speak to these priorities regularly and share data points with you to track our progress. We expect this strategy to create significant stockholder value in the coming years by driving increased revenues from digital products, bringing our Company’s total revenue trend back toward growth, and allowing us to continue significant debt reduction."

Financial Highlights

in thousands Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020 Revenues $ 875,447 $ 3,405,670 Net loss attributable to Gannett (122,174) (670,479) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (non-GAAP) 148,829 413,895 Net cash flow provided by operating activities (16,510) 57,770 Free cash flow(1) (non-GAAP) (24,541) 20,795

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, as well as the reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measure included herein.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

Note: During the comparable period in 2019 until November 19, 2019, our corporate name was New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media"), and Gannett Co., Inc. ("Legacy Gannett") was a separate publicly traded company. On November 19, 2019, we completed the acquisition of Legacy Gannett and changed our name to Gannett Co., Inc.

Fourth quarter revenues of $875.4 million rose 25.2% as compared to the prior year quarter reflecting the acquisition of Legacy Gannett. Same store pro forma revenues (as defined and reconciled on Table No. 5 below) decreased 16.3%, due to unfavorable impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and general trends adversely impacting the publishing industry. This is an improvement of 330 basis points over the third quarter 2020 trend.

Digital advertising and marketing services revenues reached $223.3 million in the fourth quarter, or 25.5% of total revenues.

Net loss attributable to Gannett of $122.2 million in the fourth quarter reflects a $74.3 million non-cash loss on the derivative associated with our convertible notes and a $42.1 million loss associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $148.8 million, an increase of 50.6% compared to the prior year and represented a 17.0% margin. Adjusted EBITDA grew $7.4 million, or 5.4%, year-over-year on a pro forma basis.



Full Year 2020 Consolidated Results

Full year 2020 revenues of $3.406 billion rose 82.3% as compared to the prior year reflecting the acquisition of Legacy Gannett. Same store pro forma revenues decreased 18.5%, due to unfavorable impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and general trends adversely impacting the publishing industry.

Digital advertising and marketing services revenues reached $808.4 million in 2020, or 23.7% of total revenues.

Net loss attributable to Gannett of $670.5 million in 2020 reflects a second quarter non-cash write-down related to the second quarter 2020 impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of $393.4 million, as well as a $74.3 million non-cash loss on the derivative associated with our convertible debt and a $43.8 million loss associated with the early extinguishment of debt, offset by non-operating pension income of $72.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $413.9 million and represented a 12.2% margin.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $170.7 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $653.4 million in principle under its $1.075 billion 11.5% term loan (the "Acquisition Term Loan") using the proceeds from the issuance of the $497.1 million 6% senior secured convertible notes due 2027 (the "2027 Convertible Notes"), along with real estate and other asset sales and cash on hand.

Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2020 was $1.575 billion, comprised of: $1.075 billion Acquisition Term Loan; $497.1 million of 2027 Convertible Notes; and $3.3 million of 4.75% senior secured convertible notes (the "2024 Convertible Notes").

Cash flow provided by operations was $57.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $25.5 million for the prior year primarily due to a decrease in pension and postretirement payments of $44.2 million and an increase in tax refunds of $5.2 million, offset by an increase in interest paid of $177.9 million and an increase in severance payments of $73.1 million. The remainder of the change was due to the acquisition of Legacy Gannett, as well as overall timing of receipts and payments.

Capital expenditures were $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $37.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily for product development, technology investments, and operating infrastructure.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the Company further amended its debt structure by: Reducing its Acquisition Term Loan debt by an additional $32.6 million utilizing net proceeds from real estate sales; and Refinancing the remaining Acquisition Term Loan with a five-year, senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.045 billion (the "5-Year Term Loan"), at LIBOR+700 with a 0.75% LIBOR floor. Total debt outstanding at February 25, 2021, after giving effect to those changes is $1.545 billion, which includes the $1.045 billion 5-Year Term Loan, $497.1 million of 2027 Convertible Notes, and $3.3 million of 2024 Convertible Notes. Cash interest during 2021 is expected to be $90.0 million less than 2020 due to the interest rate savings from the 5-Year Term Loan and 2027 Convertible Notes, and the approximately $250.0 million in debt reduction made since the acquisition of Legacy Gannett. The Company also expects to sell an additional $100 million to $125 million in non-core assets during 2021 that are anticipated to accelerate debt pay down and further reduce cash interest costs. Targeting first lien net leverage of 1.0x by the end of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Publishing Segment

Publishing segment revenues totaled $794.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Circulation revenues totaled $338.5 million in the fourth quarter. Same store pro forma circulation revenues decreased 13.6% in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by single copy sales, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses that buy and sell copies of our publications, and the overall secular declines in the volume of home delivery due to subscriber declines.

Print advertising revenues totaled $237.6 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued secular pressures. Same store pro forma print advertising revenues decreased 26.9% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, a 400 basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2020, reflecting secular industry trends and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all categories.

Digital advertising and marketing services revenues were $146.5 million in the fourth quarter. Same store pro forma digital advertising and marketing services revenues decreased 2.0% versus the same period in the prior year, an improvement from the 13.5% year-over-year decline we experienced in the third quarter of 2020.

Other revenues contributed $71.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Digital-only subscriptions totaled approximately 1.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter, up 29% year-over-year.

Publishing segment Net income attributable to Gannett was $104.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $147.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% for the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Digital Marketing Solutions Segment

Digital Marketing Solutions segment revenues were $107.3 million in the fourth quarter. Same store pro forma Digital Marketing Solutions segment revenues decreased by 10.3% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, versus the 17.4% decline that we experienced in the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 trend improvement was driven by overall growth in our core ReachLocal business, offset by continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital Marketing Solutions segment Net income attributable to Gannett was $0.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9% for the quarter.

Integration of Legacy Gannett Update

Realized $61 million in savings in the fourth quarter, bringing our total 2020 integration savings to approximately $177 million. On an annualized basis, that will result in over $245 million of ongoing savings.

Management remains confident in its ability to implement additional measures by the end of 2021 that are expected to result in over $300 million in aggregate annualized synergies.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Same Store Pro Forma Revenues

Same store pro forma revenues are based on (i) the sum of GAAP revenues for New Media and Legacy Gannett prior to New Media's acquisition of Legacy Gannett and (ii) GAAP revenues for Gannett for the current period, excluding (1) revenues related to the acquisitions that occurred in 2019, including Legacy Gannett, from the beginning of 2020 through the first year anniversary of the applicable acquisition date, (2) exited operations, (3) currency impacts, and (4) deferred revenue impacts related to the acquisition of Legacy Gannett.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Gannett Co., Inc. In thousands (except per share amounts) Table No. 1 Assets December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,725 $ 156,042 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $20,843 and $19,923, respectively 314,305 438,523 Inventories 35,075 55,090 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,581 129,460 Total current assets 636,686 779,115 Property, plant, and equipment, net 590,272 815,807 Operating lease assets 289,504 309,112 Goodwill 534,088 914,331 Intangible assets, net 824,650 1,012,564 Deferred tax assets 90,240 76,297 Other assets 143,474 112,876 Total assets $ 3,108,914 $ 4,020,102 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 378,246 $ 453,628 Deferred revenue 186,007 218,823 Current portion of long-term debt 128,445 3,300 Other current liabilities 48,602 42,702 Total current liabilities 741,300 718,453 Long-term debt 890,323 1,636,335 Convertible debt 581,405 3,300 Deferred tax liabilities 6,855 9,052 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 99,765 235,906 Long-term operating lease liabilities 274,460 297,662 Other long-term liabilities 151,847 136,188 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,004,655 2,318,443 Total liabilities 2,745,955 3,036,896 Redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,150) 1,850 Commitments and contingent liabilities Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, of which 150,000 shares are designated as

Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, none of which were outstanding at December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 139,494,741 shares issued and

138,102,993 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; 129,386,258 shares issued and 128,991,544

shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 1,395 1,294 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,391,748 and 394,714 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (4,903) (2,876) Additional paid-in capital 1,103,881 1,090,694 Accumulated deficit (786,437) (115,958) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 50,173 8,202 Total equity 364,109 981,356 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,108,914 $ 4,020,102

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Gannett Co., Inc. In thousands (except per share amounts) Table No. 2 Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Operating revenues: Advertising and marketing services $ 461,088 $ 370,324 $ 1,710,244 $ 952,644 Circulation 338,468 255,574 1,391,996 704,842 Other 75,891 73,376 303,430 210,423 Total operating revenues 875,447 699,274 3,405,670 1,867,909 Operating costs 498,733 398,322 2,034,272 1,079,593 Selling, general and administrative expenses 232,514 226,611 999,789 602,106 Depreciation and amortization 58,113 43,148 263,819 111,882 Integration and reorganization costs 71,753 38,999 145,731 52,212 Acquisition costs 891 45,300 11,152 60,618 Asset impairments 2,585 540 11,029 3,009 Goodwill and intangible impairments — 100,743 393,446 100,743 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (7,220) 1,384 (5,680) 4,723 Total operating expenses 857,369 855,047 3,853,558 2,014,886 Operating income (loss) 18,078 (155,773) (447,888) (146,977) Interest expense 54,623 33,283 228,513 63,660 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 42,110 6,058 43,760 6,058 Non-operating pension income (17,716) (8,460) (72,149) (9,085) Unrealized loss on Convertible notes derivative 74,329 — 74,329 — Gain on sale of investments — — (7,995) — Other income, net (1,506) (249) (8,499) (426) Non-operating expense 151,840 30,632 257,959 60,207 Loss before income taxes (133,762) (186,405) (705,847) (207,184) Benefit for income taxes (11,250) (90,924) (33,450) (85,994) Net loss $ (122,512) $ (95,481) $ (672,397) $ (121,190) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (338) (393) (1,918) (1,348) Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (122,174) $ (95,088) $ (670,479) $ (119,842) Loss per share attributable to Gannett - basic $ (0.92) $ (1.05) $ (5.09) $ (1.77) Loss per share attributable to Gannett - diluted $ (0.92) $ (1.05) $ (5.09) $ (1.77) Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ 1.52

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Gannett Co., Inc. In thousands Table No. 3 Year ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (672,397) $ (121,190) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 263,819 111,882 Facility consolidation costs 3,629 148 Share-based compensation 26,350 11,324 Non-cash interest expense 24,086 3,851 Non-cash acquisition related costs — 26,411 Benefit for deferred income taxes (30,175) (87,765) Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (5,680) 4,723 Unrealized loss on Convertible notes derivative 74,329 — Non-cash loss on early extinguishment of debt 43,760 6,058 Asset impairments 11,029 3,009 Goodwill and intangible impairments 393,446 100,743 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (117,522) (100,452) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables, net 111,506 12,608 Inventory 19,965 5,150 Prepaid expenses 4,078 7,016 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (66,377) 44,311 Deferred revenue (19,348) (8,326) Other assets and liabilities (6,728) 6,034 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,770 25,535 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (796,502) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (36,975) (13,978) Proceeds from sale of publications, real estate and other assets 196,344 27,486 Insurance proceeds received for damaged of property 1,643 — Change in other investing activities (876) (2,066) Net cash used for investing activities 160,136 (785,060) Financing activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (2,307) (121,223) Borrowings under term loans — 1,792,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 153,900 Repayments under term loans (681,050) (481,058) Repayments under revolving credit facility — (153,900) Repayments of convertible debt — (197,950) Proceeds from convertible debt 497,094 — Issuance of common stock, net of underwriters' discount 4 — Payments of dividends — (91,936) Changes in other financing activities (15,083) (920) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (201,342) 898,913 Effect of currency exchange rate change 1,498 (3,494) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,062 135,894 Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 188,664 52,770 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 206,726 $ 188,664

SEGMENT INFORMATION Gannett Co., Inc. Unaudited, In thousands Table No. 4 Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating revenues: Publishing $ 794,179 $ 653,877 $ 3,080,447 $ 1,792,652 Digital Marketing Solutions 107,318 69,336 428,605 149,242 Corporate and Other 2,820 2,018 10,960 4,554 Intersegment eliminations (28,870) (25,957) (114,342) (78,539) Total $ 875,447 $ 699,274 $ 3,405,670 $ 1,867,909 Adjusted EBITDA: Publishing $ 147,428 $ 113,334 $ 459,195 $ 268,916 Digital Marketing Solutions 9,514 4,024 24,361 (3,279) Corporate and Other (8,113) (18,537) (69,661) (41,766) Total $ 148,829 $ 98,821 $ 413,895 $ 223,871 Depreciation and amortization: Publishing $ 45,756 $ 37,442 $ 221,746 $ 101,881 Digital Marketing Solutions 7,775 3,714 25,878 6,534 Corporate and Other 4,582 1,992 16,195 3,467 Total $ 58,113 $ 43,148 $ 263,819 $ 111,882

SAME STORE REVENUES Gannett Co., Inc. Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 5 Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 % Change December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 % Change Total revenue(a) $ 875,447 $ 1,054,252 (17.0) % $ 3,405,670 $ 4,182,220 (18.6) % Acquired revenues — — *** (16,350) — *** Currency impact (1,698) — *** (832) — *** Exited operations (1) (21,400) (100.0) % (12) (29,894) (100.0) % Deferred revenue adjustment 221 10,791 (98.0) 3,597 10,791 (66.7) Same store pro forma revenue $ 873,969 $ 1,043,643 (16.3) % $ 3,392,073 $ 4,163,117 (18.5) % Advertising and marketing

services revenue(a) $ 461,088 $ 566,211 (18.6) % $ 1,710,244 $ 2,227,318 (23.2) % Acquired revenues — — *** (3,283) — *** Currency impact (1,187) — *** (481) — *** Exited operations (1) (12,872) (100.0) % (12) (20,326) (99.9) % Deferred revenue adjustment 28 1,262 (97.8) 1,202 1,262 (4.8) Same store pro forma

advertising and marketing

services revenue $ 459,928 $ 554,601 (17.1) % $ 1,707,670 $ 2,208,254 (22.7) % Circulation revenue(a) $ 338,468 $ 384,376 (11.9) % $ 1,391,996 $ 1,574,054 (11.6) % Acquired revenues — — *** (1,803) — *** Currency impact (423) — *** (347) — *** Exited operations — (2,343) (100.0) — (2,824) (100.0) Deferred revenue adjustment 193 9,529 (98.0) 2,395 9,529 (74.9) Same pro forma store

circulation revenue $ 338,238 $ 391,562 (13.6) % $ 1,392,241 $ 1,580,759 (11.9) % Other revenue(a) $ 75,891 $ 103,665 (26.8) % $ 303,430 $ 380,848 (20.3) % Acquired revenues — — *** (11,264) — *** Currency impact (88) — *** (4) — *** Exited operations — (6,185) (100.0) % — (6,744) (100.0) % Same store pro forma other revenue $ 75,803 $ 97,480 (22.2) % $ 292,162 $ 374,104 (21.9) %

(a) Revenue for 2019 represents unaudited pro forma Revenues, which assumes that the acquisition of Legacy Gannett, along with transactions necessary to finance the acquisition, occurred at the beginning of 2019. *** Indicates a percentage change greater than 100.

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The Company defines its non-GAAP measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall operations of our business. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before: (1) Income tax expense (benefit), (2) Interest expense, (3) Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, (4) Non-operating pension income (expense), (5) Unrealized (gain) loss on Convertible notes derivative, (6) Other Non-operating items, primarily equity income, (7) Depreciation and amortization, (8) Integration and reorganization costs, (9) Asset impairments, (10) Goodwill and intangible impairments, (11) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (12) Share-based compensation expense, (13) Acquisition costs, (14) Gains or losses on the sale of investments, and (15) certain other non-recurring charges. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that adjusts our reported GAAP results for items we believe are critical to the ongoing success of our business. The Company defines Free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities as reported on the Statement of Cash Flows less capital expenditures, which results in a figure representing Free cash flow available for use in operations, additional investments, debt obligations, and returns to stockholders. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Net cash from operating activities.

Management’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations, net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures as we have defined them are helpful in identifying trends in our day-to-day performance because these items excluded have little or no significance on our day-to-day operations. These measures provide an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieve optimal financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA provides us with a measure of financial performance, independent of items that are beyond the control of management in the short-term such as depreciation and amortization, taxation, non-cash impairments, and interest expense associated with our capital structure. This metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure or expenses of the organization. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the metrics we use to review the financial performance of our business on a monthly basis.

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our day-to-day operating performance, which is evidenced by the publishing and delivery of news and other media and excludes certain expenses that may not be indicative of our day-to-day business operating results.

Limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Each of our non GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of earnings or cash flows. Material limitations in making the adjustments to our earnings to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to GAAP net income (loss) include: the cash portion of interest / financing expense, income tax (benefit) provision, and charges related to asset impairments, which may significantly affect our financial results.

A reader of our financial statements may find this item important in evaluating our performance, results of operations, and financial position. We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not alternatives to net income, income from operations, or cash flows provided by or used in operations as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Readers of our financial statements should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Free Cash Flow as a substitute for any such GAAP financial measure. We strongly urge readers of our financial statements to review the reconciliations of Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash provided by operations to Free Cash Flow along with our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. We also strongly urge readers of our financial statements to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not a measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow measures as presented in this report may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA Gannett Co., Inc. Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 6 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Publishing Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 104,884 $ 582 $ (227,640) $ (122,174) Benefit for income taxes — — (11,250) (11,250) Interest expense 15 — 54,608 54,623 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 42,110 42,110 Non-operating pension income (17,643) — (73) (17,716) Unrealized loss on Convertible notes derivative — — 74,329 74,329 Other non-operating (income) expense, net (839) (2,100) 1,433 (1,506) Depreciation and amortization 45,756 7,775 4,582 58,113 Integration and reorganization costs 21,803 1,076 48,874 71,753 Acquisition costs — — 891 891 Asset impairments 2,585 — — 2,585 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (9,417) 2,153 44 (7,220) Share-based compensation expense — — 3,538 3,538 Other items 284 28 441 753 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 147,428 $ 9,514 $ (8,113) $ 148,829 Three months ended December 31, 2019 Publishing Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Total Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (52,036) $ (1,392) $ (41,660) $ (95,088) Benefit for income taxes — — (90,924) (90,924) Interest expense 24 — 33,259 33,283 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 6,058 6,058 Non-operating pension income (1,861) — (6,599) (8,460) Other non-operating (income) expense, net 1,855 (775) (1,329) (249) Depreciation and amortization 37,442 3,714 1,992 43,148 Integration and reorganization costs 14,420 965 23,614 38,999 Acquisition costs — — 45,300 45,300 Asset impairments 540 — — 540 Goodwill and intangible impairments 100,743 — — 100,743 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets 1,289 (8) 103 1,384 Share-based compensation expense — — 8,790 8,790 Other items 10,918 1,520 2,859 15,297 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 113,334 $ 4,024 $ (18,537) $ 98,821

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA Gannett Co., Inc. Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 6 (continued) Year ended December 31, 2020 Publishing Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Total Net loss attributable to Gannett $ (108,606) $ (42,494) $ (519,379) $ (670,479) Benefit for income taxes — — (33,450) (33,450) Interest expense 142 — 228,371 228,513 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 43,760 43,760 Non-operating pension income (71,858) — (291) (72,149) Unrealized loss on Convertible notes derivative — — 74,329 74,329 Gain on sale of investments (195) (7,800) — (7,995) Other non-operating income, net (6,029) (2,278) (192) (8,499) Depreciation and amortization 221,746 25,878 16,195 263,819 Integration and reorganization costs 60,852 6,663 78,216 145,731 Acquisition costs — — 11,152 11,152 Asset impairments 10,312 717 — 11,029 Goodwill and intangible impairments 352,947 40,499 — 393,446 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (7,541) 1,727 134 (5,680) Share-based compensation expense — — 26,350 26,350 Other items 7,425 1,449 5,144 14,018 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 459,195 $ 24,361 $ (69,661) $ 413,895 Year ended December 31, 2019 Publishing Digital

Marketing

Solutions Corporate and

Other Consolidated

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett $ 22,523 $ (14,006) $ (128,359) $ (119,842) Benefit for income taxes — — (85,994) (85,994) Interest expense 123 — 63,537 63,660 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 6,058 6,058 Non-operating pension income (2,486) — (6,599) (9,085) Other non-operating (income) expense, net 1,517 (775) (1,168) (426) Depreciation and amortization 101,881 6,534 3,467 111,882 Integration and reorganization costs 23,487 2,202 26,523 52,212 Acquisition costs — (38) 60,656 60,618 Asset impairments 3,009 — — 3,009 Goodwill and intangible impairments 100,743 — — 100,743 Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets 4,036 (5) 692 4,723 Share-based compensation expense — — 11,324 11,324 Other items 14,083 2,809 8,097 24,989 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 268,916 $ (3,279) $ (41,766) $ 223,871

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FREE CASH FLOW Gannett Co., Inc. Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 7 Three months ended

December 31, 2020 Year ended December

31, 2020 Net cash flow (used for) provided by operating activities (GAAP basis) $ (16,510) $ 57,770 Capital expenditures (8,031) (36,975) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis)(a) $ (24,541) $ 20,795

(a) Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negatively impacted by $53.5 million of integration and reorganization costs. Free cash flow for the full year of 2020 was negatively impacted by $132.2 million of integration and reorganization costs, $6.1 million of acquisition costs, and $2.6 million of other one-time adjustments.

