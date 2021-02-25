NICE inContact CXone Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Contact Center Innovation in Europe, Australia

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced that NICE inContact has been given the Best Practices Award for the 2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Awards, as well as the 2020 European Contact Center as Service Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. These recognitions in the European and Australian markets underscore the agility and flexibility of NICE inContact CXone, a market-leading cloud customer experience platform, and its ability to support contact centers anywhere in the world as they navigate an increasingly turbulent customer service landscape.

Contact centers across the world are charged with delivering consistently exceptional customer experiences amid rapidly evolving customer preferences. For example, under the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more consumers are turning to digital channels, such as company websites, online chat and email as opposed to traditional agent-assisted channels like phone. In fact, according to the NICE inContact CX Transformation Benchmark, Consumer Wave, 42 percent of consumers report relying on websites more often than before the pandemic. NICE inContact CXone helps global contact centers stay ahead of changing behaviors and provides the foundation for seamless, flexible, and omnichannel interactions.

“Across the globe, contact centers have been put to the test this year,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “Agents and managers alike had to learn how to ensure experience consistency while making the transition to full-time remote work – in less than 48 hours in some cases. As a company that measures our success through the achievements of our customers, these recognitions by Frost and Sullivan are a validation of our collective efforts to keep consumer experiences thriving amid disruption. This also reflects our strong commitment to and investments in those and other markets globally.”

The 2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award is awarded to recipients following in-depth interviews, analysis, and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. Candidates are benchmarked against criteria, including innovation scalability, research and development, product portfolio, mega trends leverage, customer alignment, growth pipeline, vision and strategy, sales and marketing, revenue growth, and market share growth. The 2020 European Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award recognizes organizations that help moving contact centers transform the customer experience.