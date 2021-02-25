 

Olympic Steel Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth-Quarter Results

Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $1.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The results include $0.4 million of LIFO pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.4 million of LIFO pre-tax income in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.9 million, compared with $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $332 million, compared with $320 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in sales was the result of a 3% increase in consolidated volumes compared with the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Full-Year Results

Net loss for 2020 totaled $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in 2019. The results include $1.5 million of LIFO income in 2020, compared with $3.7 million of LIFO income in 2019. Sales for 2020 totaled $1.2 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in 2019.

The impact of LIFO and the reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below.

“Olympic Steel delivered its strongest performance of the year in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is a true testament to the hard work and resilience of our entire team,” said Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to finish this unprecedented year on a high note by delivering improved profitability while safely operating as an essential business.”

Marabito continued, “Market dynamics became increasingly favorable throughout the fourth quarter, as shipping volumes approached pre-pandemic levels and metals prices rose, driving sales increases across all three of our segments. At the same time, we maintained the disciplines enacted early in the pandemic, including operating expense reductions, improved inventory turns and reduction of debt to a four-year low, all of which contributed to the successful fourth quarter. In addition, we continue to execute on our strategy to profitably grow and reduce cyclicality, with the successful December 2020 acquisition of Action Stainless & Alloys, Inc., which brings a talented team, additional product offerings and an expanded geographic footprint, including Texas, Missouri and Arkansas, to grow our specialty metals business.”

Marabito concluded, “We enter 2021 with optimism and momentum as market conditions are favorable and metal prices have reached all-time highs. We will stay vigilant in our operational discipline to capitalize on efficiencies and operate with flexibility in the face of the ongoing pandemic, the recovering economy and changing industry dynamics. Looking forward, we believe we are in an excellent position to drive significantly higher profitability in the first quarter of 2021, while executing on our long-term strategy to further diversify our business through both investing in higher-return growth opportunities and through additional acquisitions.”

The table that follows provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Olympic Steel, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

(Figures may not foot due to rounding.)

The following table reconciles adjusted net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP):

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding the following items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIFO income

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.15

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.23

)

Restructuring and other charges:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss on sale of assets

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

-

 

Mexico facility exit

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

-

 

COVID-related severance and bad debt expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (non-GAAP):

$

0.14

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.37

)

$

0.11

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(in thousands)

The following table reconciles EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (GAAP):

$

1,786

 

 

$

(890

)

 

$

(5,595

)

 

$

3,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding the following items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (income) loss included in net Income

5

 

 

 

(1

)

 

73

32

Interest and other expenses on debt

 

1,588

 

 

 

2,304

 

 

 

7,411

 

 

 

11,289

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

1,991

 

 

 

(398

)

 

 

(1,316

)

 

 

1,433

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,923

 

 

 

4,821

 

 

 

19,490

 

 

 

19,030

 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

 

10,293

 

 

 

5,836

 

 

 

 

 

20,063

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,640

 

 

LIFO Income

 

(417

)

 

 

(2,419

)

 

 

(1,517

)

 

 

(3,669

)

Restructuring and other charges:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss on sale of assets

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,109

 

 

 

-

 

Mexico facility exit

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

-

 

COVID-related severance and bad debt expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

9,876

 

 

$

3,417

 

 

$

22,132

 

 

$

31,971

 

Conference Call and Webcast

A simulcast of Olympic Steel’s 2020 fourth-quarter earnings conference call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. The live simulcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021, and a replay will be available for approximately 14 days thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

It is the Company’s policy not to endorse any analyst’s sales or earnings estimates. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” and “continue,” as well as the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, including, but not limited to supply chain disruptions and customer closures, reduced sales and profit levels, slower payment of accounts receivable and potential increases in uncollectible accounts receivable, falling metals prices that could lead to lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments and the impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, reduced availability and productivity of our employees, increased operational risks as a result of remote work arrangements, including the potential effects on internal controls, as well as cybersecurity risks and increased vulnerability to security breaches, information technology disruptions and other similar events, negative impacts on our liquidity position, inability to access our traditional financing sources on the same or reasonably similar terms as were available before the COVID-19 pandemic and increased costs associated with and less ability to access funds under our asset-based credit facility, or ABL Credit Facility, and the capital markets; risks of falling metals prices and inventory devaluation; general and global business, economic, financial and political conditions, including legislation passed under the new administration; competitive factors such as the availability, global pricing of metals and production levels, industry shipping and inventory levels and rapid fluctuations in customer demand and metals pricing; supplier consolidation or addition of additional capacity; customer, supplier and competitor consolidation, bankruptcy or insolvency; reduced production schedules, layoffs or work stoppages by our own, our suppliers’ or customers’ personnel; the levels of imported steel in the United States and the tariffs initiated by the U.S. government in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and imposed tariffs and duties on exported steel or other products, U.S. trade policy and its impact on the U.S. manufacturing industry; cyclicality and volatility within the metals industry; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate cyber security risks and threats, especially with employees working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and the related impact on foreign steel pricing, U.S. exports, and foreign imports to the United States; the successes of our efforts and initiatives to improve working capital turnover and cash flows, and achieve cost savings; our ability to generate free cash flow through operations and repay debt; the availability and rising costs of transportation and logistical services; the adequacy of our existing information technology and business system software, including duplication and security processes; the amounts, successes and our ability to continue our capital investments and strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions and our business information system implementations; our ability to successfully integrate recent acquisitions into our business and risks inherent with the acquisitions in the achievement of expected results, including whether the acquisition will be accretive and within the expected timeframe; events or circumstances that could adversely impact the successful operation of our processing equipment and operations; rising interest rates and their impacts on our variable interest rate debt; the impacts of union organizing activities and the success of union contract renewals; changes in laws or regulations or the manner of their interpretation or enforcement could impact our financial performance and restrict our ability to operate our business or execute our strategies; events or circumstances that could impair or adversely impact the carrying value of any of our assets; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including impairment charges related to indefinite lived intangible assets; the timing and outcomes of inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments and last-in, first-out, or LIFO, income or expense; the inflation or deflation existing within the metals industry, as well as product mix and inventory levels on hand, which can impact our cost of materials sold as a result of the fluctuations in the LIFO inventory valuation; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; and unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation, arbitration and environmental matters, including any developments that would require any increase in our costs for such contingencies.

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this document also contains adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management’s view of the Company’s performance includes adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and to measure the performance of the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance investors’ understanding of the continuing operating performance of our business and facilitate the comparison of performance between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the presentation of these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided above.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com or https://olysteel.irpass.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195

Olympic Steel, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(in thousands, except per-share data)

 
Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31, December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Net sales

$

331,547

 

$

319,740

 

$

1,234,144

 

$

1,579,040

 

 
Costs and expenses
Cost of materials sold (excludes items shown separately below)

 

260,373

 

 

251,130

 

 

979,099

 

 

1,280,110

 

Warehouse and processing

 

20,918

 

 

23,519

 

 

83,091

 

 

99,457

 

Administrative and general

 

18,874

 

 

18,786

 

 

71,451

 

 

76,863

 

Distribution

 

11,595

 

 

10,989

 

 

44,728

 

 

48,159

 

Selling

 

7,187

 

 

7,080

 

 

26,050

 

 

28,839

 

Occupancy

 

2,307

 

 

2,400

 

 

9,662

 

 

9,972

 

Depreciation

 

4,514

 

 

4,475

 

 

17,936

 

 

17,686

 

Amortization

 

409

 

 

346

 

 

1,554

 

 

1,344

 

 
Total costs and expenses

 

326,177

 

 

318,725

 

 

1,233,571

 

 

1,562,430

 

 
Operating income

 

5,370

 

 

1,015

 

 

573

 

 

16,610

 

 
Other income (loss), net

 

(5

)

 

1

 

 

(73

)

 

(32

)

 
Income before financing costs and income taxes

 

5,365

 

 

1,016

 

 

500

 

 

16,578

 

 
Interest and other expense on debt

 

1,588

 

 

2,304

 

 

7,411

 

 

11,289

 

 
Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,777

 

 

(1,288

)

 

(6,911

)

 

5,289

 

 
Income tax provision (benefit)

 

1,991

 

 

(398

)

 

(1,316

)

 

1,433

 

 
Net income (loss)

$

1,786

 

$

(890

)

$

(5,595

)

$

3,856

 

 
 
Earnings per share:
 
Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

0.16

 

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.49

)

$

0.34

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

11,451

 

 

11,416

 

 

11,447

 

 

11,509

 

 
Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.16

 

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.49

)

$

0.34

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

11,475

 

 

11,416

 

 

11,447

 

 

11,509

 

Olympic Steel, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

As of

December 31,

2020

As of

December 31,

2019

Assets
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,533

 

$

5,742

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

151,601

 

 

133,572

 

Inventories, net (includes LIFO debits of $2,115 and $598 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively)

 

240,001

 

 

273,531

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

5,069

 

 

6,997

 

 
Total current assets

 

402,204

 

 

419,842

 

 
Property and equipment, at cost

 

434,579

 

 

417,124

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(277,379

)

 

(260,331

)

 
Net property and equipment

 

157,200

 

 

156,793

 

 
Goodwill

 

5,123

 

 

3,423

 

Intangible assets, net

 

32,593

 

 

29,259

 

Other long-term assets

 

18,131

 

 

14,439

 

Right of use asset, net

 

25,354

 

 

25,799

 

 
Total assets

$

640,605

 

$

649,555

 

 
Liabilities
 
Accounts payable

$

87,291

 

$

69,452

 

Accrued payroll

 

10,985

 

 

13,196

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

22,869

 

 

12,958

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

5,580

 

 

5,481

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

126,725

 

 

101,087

 

 
Credit facility revolver

 

160,609

 

 

192,925

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

22,478

 

 

14,511

 

Deferred income taxes

 

9,818

 

 

12,262

 

Lease liabilities

 

19,965

 

 

20,418

 

 
Total liabilities

 

339,595

 

 

341,203

 

 
Shareholders' Equity
 
Preferred stock

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock

 

132,382

 

 

131,647

 

Treasury stock

 

-

 

 

(335

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,215

)

 

(2,281

)

Retained earnings

 

172,843

 

 

179,321

 

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

301,010

 

 

308,352

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

640,605

 

$

649,555

 

Olympic Steel, Inc.

Segment Financial Information

(In thousands, except tonnage and per-ton data. Figures may not foot to consolidated totals due to Corporate expenses.)

 

Three months ended December 31.

Carbon Flat Products

 

Specialty Metals Flat

Products

 

Tubular and Pipe

Products

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Tons sold

 

225,576

 

 

221,446

 

 

34,031

 

30,439

 

N/A

 

N/A

 
Net sales

$

178,547

 

$

176,982

 

$

89,303

$

81,916

$

63,697

$

60,842

Average selling price per ton

 

791.52

 

 

799.21

 

 

2,624.17

 

2,691.15

 

N/A

 

N/A

Cost of materials sold

 

138,881

 

 

141,172

 

 

75,326

 

68,795

 

46,166

 

41,163

Gross profit

 

39,666

 

 

35,810

 

 

13,977

 

13,121

 

17,531

 

19,679

Operating expenses

 

37,577

 

 

40,230

 

 

9,485

 

9,072

 

15,786

 

15,625

Operating income (loss)

$

2,089

 

$

(4,420

)

$

4,492

$

4,049

$

1,745

$

4,054

 
Depreciation and amortization

$

3,009

 

$

3,000

 

$

494

$

427

$

1,402

$

1,352

 
 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Carbon Flat Products

 

Specialty Metals Flat

Products

 

Tubular and Pipe

Products

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Tons sold

 

897,709

 

 

1,010,340

 

 

126,673

 

141,828

 

N/A

 

N/A

 
Net sales

$

690,273

 

$

926,903

 

$

313,190

$

363,634

$

230,681

$

288,503

Average selling price per ton

 

768.93

 

 

917.42

 

 

2,472.43

 

2,563.91

 

N/A

 

N/A

Cost of materials sold

 

551,788

 

 

763,549

 

 

266,434

 

310,931

 

160,877

 

205,630

Gross profit

 

138,485

 

 

163,354

 

 

46,756

 

52,703

 

69,804

 

82,873

Operating expenses

 

148,774

 

 

168,377

 

 

35,090

 

38,382

 

60,785

 

64,266

Operating income (loss)

$

(10,289

)

$

(5,023

)

$

11,666

$

14,321

$

9,019

$

18,607

 
Depreciation and amortization

$

11,941

 

$

11,624

 

$

1,951

$

1,830

$

5,478

$

5,408

 

As of

December 31,

2020

 

 

As of

December 31,

2019

Assets
Flat-products

$

404,269

 

$

432,566

 

Tubular and pipe products

 

235,516

 

 

215,841

 

Corporate

 

820

 

 

1,148

 

Total assets

$

640,605

 

$

649,555

 

Other Information

(in thousands except per-share and ratio data)

 
(in thousands except per share data)

As of

December 31,

2020

As of

December 31,

2019

Shareholders' equity per share

 $

            27.18

 $

            28.04

 
Debt to equity ratio 0.53 to 1 0.63 to 1
 
 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

 
Net cash from (used for) operating activities

$

             61,652

           129,621

 
Cash dividends per share

 $

              0.08

 $

              0.08

 



