 

Wisdomtree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders

25 February 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: QQQS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (with ISIN IE00BLRPRJ20) scheduled for 25 February 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (the “Original Meeting”) has been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 12 March 2021, being a date not less than 14 calendar days and not more than 42 days after the Original Meeting, and will be held by way of virtual meeting (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

The Adjourned Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments to documentation, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 12.18 to USD 1.218. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent. of its current principal amount on Tuesday 26 January 2021, and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities. Full details of the Proposal and Extraordinary Resolution are set out in the notice dated 2 February 2021.

It is important to note that:

  • The reduction of the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities does NOT dilute an Affected Security Holder’s holding or reduce the value of an Affected Security Holder’s holding.
  • The reduction of the Principal Amount does NOT negatively impact the ability of the investor to trade the Affected Securities.
  • The reduction of the Principal Amount does NOT affect the amount an Affected Security Holder would, in practice, receive on redemption of the Affected Securities.

Holders of the Affected Securities have received a form of proxy by post, directing them to submit their voting instructions through the relevant ICSD or the relevant participant in an ICSD on the matters being considered at the Original Meeting and at the Adjourned Meeting. Under article 11.5 of the Issuer’s Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification posted to them on 2 February 2021, and also available on the website of the Issuer, at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/operational/corp-action/boost/rns-corporate-actions/qqqs---pa-reduc---initial-notice-2-feb-2021_final.pdf. Holders of the Affected Securities will not be permitted to attend the Adjourned Meeting physically in person, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

