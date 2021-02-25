ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces $18 Million Private Placement

The financing, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close today, February 25, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 25,568,180 ordinary shares (equivalent to 5,113,636 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)) at an equivalent price of $3.52 per ADS, equal to the last closing price of the Company’s ADSs. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily to advance clinical development of ASLAN004, as well as for general corporate purposes.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $18 million resulting from the sale of its ordinary shares through a private placement to new institutional investors, Vivo Capital and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company).

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “These additional resources position us well as we look forward to unblinding the interim data from our ongoing study of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis in early March and look towards initiating our phase 2b program later in 2021.”

