 

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces $18 Million Private Placement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $18 million resulting from the sale of its ordinary shares through a private placement to new institutional investors, Vivo Capital and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company).

The financing, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close today, February 25, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 25,568,180 ordinary shares (equivalent to 5,113,636 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)) at an equivalent price of $3.52 per ADS, equal to the last closing price of the Company’s ADSs. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily to advance clinical development of ASLAN004, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “These additional resources position us well as we look forward to unblinding the interim data from our ongoing study of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis in early March and look towards initiating our phase 2b program later in 2021.”

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the securities issued in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6751 2021
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
