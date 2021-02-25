 

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915

Series  RIKV 21 0615 RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date  03/01/2021 03/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  12,880 4,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.678 / 1.097 99.318 / 1.249
Total Number of Bids Received  13 11
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  17,180 6,400
Total Number of Successful Bids  8 8
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  8 7
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.678 / 1.097 99.318 / 1.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.722 / 0.947 99.399 / 1.099
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.678 / 1.097 99.334 / 1.219
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.683 / 1.080 99.342 / 1.204
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.722 / 0.947 99.399 / 1.099
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.545 / 1.552 99.290 / 1.300
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.680 / 1.090 99.330 / 1.226
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 56.67 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.33 1.60



