Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.02.2021, 12:30 | 14 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 12:30 | Series RIKV 21 0615 RIKV 21 0915 Settlement Date 03/01/2021 03/01/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 12,880 4,000 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.678 / 1.097 99.318 / 1.249 Total Number of Bids Received 13 11 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 17,180 6,400 Total Number of Successful Bids 8 8 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 8 7 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.678 / 1.097 99.318 / 1.249 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.722 / 0.947 99.399 / 1.099 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.678 / 1.097 99.334 / 1.219 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.683 / 1.080 99.342 / 1.204 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.722 / 0.947 99.399 / 1.099 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.545 / 1.552 99.290 / 1.300 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.680 / 1.090 99.330 / 1.226 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 56.67 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.33 1.60





Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





