Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915
|Series
|RIKV 21 0615
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|03/01/2021
|03/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|12,880
|4,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.678
|/
|1.097
|99.318
|/
|1.249
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|17,180
|6,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.678
|/
|1.097
|99.318
|/
|1.249
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.722
|/
|0.947
|99.399
|/
|1.099
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.678
|/
|1.097
|99.334
|/
|1.219
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.683
|/
|1.080
|99.342
|/
|1.204
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.722
|/
|0.947
|99.399
|/
|1.099
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.545
|/
|1.552
|99.290
|/
|1.300
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.680
|/
|1.090
|99.330
|/
|1.226
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|56.67 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.33
|1.60
