 

Q3, 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 12:30  |  17   |   |   

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 487
February 25th, 2021

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q3 2020/21

The Q3, 2020/21 of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q3 (the first 9 months) of 2020/21.

The Q3 result of the fiscal year 2020/21 has met the expectations under very difficult market conditions.

Highlights

  • The revenue for YTD Q3 2020/21 was adversely impacted by COVID 19 and amounted to DKK 104,2 million (2019/20: DKK 150,6 million).
  • The order intake and revenue have also been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions.
  • The process of strengthening earnings by streamlining by consolidating production and supply chain at the subsidiary in Slovakia is still progressing according to the outlined plan. As a consequence of the transfer to Slovakia the production facilities in Nyborg have been vacated and we are now pursuing to sublease the premises.
  • An ambitious reduction of fixed costs, including a substantial head-count reduction was launched in August 2020 to counter the impact of the sluggish market situation for equipment in the prepress industry. The full benefit of these savings will be realized before the end of the financial year. The major part will materialize in Q4 2020/2021 and hence, only a part has been included in Q3 2020/21 figures.
  • EBITDA was DKK 12,0 million before non-recurring items and fair value adjustment on investment properties (2019/20: DKK 11,2 million.)
  • Non-recurring items YTD 2020/21 amounted to DKK 2,5 million of which DKK 1,2 million related to the mold issues at the building complex Selandia Park, and the remaining DKK 1,3 million related to cost in connection with the transfer of production and spare-part center from Nyborg, Denmark to Presov, Slovakia. (2019/20: DKK 5,3 million).
  • Fair value adjustment on investment properties are DKK 0,0 million (2019/20: DKK 0,0 million).

Guidance for full year 2020/21
Glunz & Jensen maintain its full year guidance for 2020/21 as communicated on August 20th 2020 with revenue in the range of DKK 130-140 million. The EBITDA before non-recurring items and fair value adjustment on investment properties was communicated in the range of DKK 12-14 million and this level is maintained.

Sale of Selandia Park
As highlighted in the annual report 2019/20 and in the H1 2020/21 company announcement, the Board of Directors decided to initiate a sales process for the investment properties in Selandia Park. The sales process is progressing and further information will be provided as a sale approaches its finalization. The potential sale of Selandia Park is not included in the guidance.

For further information please contact:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q3, 2020/21 To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S Public announcement no. 487 February 25th, 2021 ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q3 2020/21 The Q3, 2020/21 of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
3D Systems Announces Introduction of Next Generation ‘High Speed Fusion’ 3D Printing System for ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin