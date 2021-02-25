 

SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Interim Data from Phase 2b ReNeu Trial of Mirdametinib for Patients with NF1-PN and Provides Trial Update

- Interim Data Reported from First 20 Adult Patients Enrolled with January 22, 2021 Data Cutoff -

- 10/20 Patients (50%) Had Achieved an Objective Response by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) and 16/20 (80%) Remain on Study -

- Mirdametinib Continues to Show a Potentially Differentiated Safety and Tolerability Profile -

- Trial is Approximately 70% Enrolled and With Full Enrollment Expected in 2H2021 -

- Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time -

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today reported interim data from the first 20 adult patients enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2b ReNeu trial evaluating mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, in adult and pediatric patients with NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). As of the January 22nd data cutoff date, 10/20 (50%) of these patients had achieved an objective response, as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR), 16/20 (80%) remained on study, and the median time on treatment was 10.1 cycles (approximately 10 months). Mirdametinib was also generally well tolerated, with the majority of treatment related adverse events (TRAE) being Grade 1 or 2 and only one Grade 3 TRAE; there have been no Grade 4 or 5 adverse events (AE). SpringWorks also provided an update on the enrollment status of ReNeu, highlighting that the trial has reached approximately 70% of its target enrollment of 100 patients and that full enrollment is expected in the second half of 2021.

“We are very encouraged by these emerging data from our ongoing ReNeu trial, as they reaffirm our belief that mirdametinib has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for patients with NF1-PN,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “The robust response rate, which was assessed by blinded independent central review, and the very encouraging tolerability profile observed in these interim data are particularly compelling given the unmet need among NF1-PN patients for a therapy that can provide durable efficacy while maintaining a safety profile that is suitable for long-term dosing. We look forward to completing enrollment in the ReNeu trial in the second half of this year and sharing additional data from the study at a future medical conference in 2021.”

