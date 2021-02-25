Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S

This is to convene the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S, company reg. (CVR) no. 66 59 01 19, to be held on

The Annual General Meeting will be conducted as a fully digital general meeting with no in-person attendance. See articles 7.9-7.14 of the Articles of Association.

Shareholders can follow the Annual General Meeting via webcast on the Investor Portal, where they can also register for the meeting, vote by postal vote and/or appoint proxies. The Investor Portal can be accessed at www.northmedia.dk/investorer/generalforsamling. The Annual General Meeting will be conducted in Danish.

Agenda and complete proposals:

1. Presentation of the management report on the Company’s activities in the past year.

2. Presentation of the audited annual report and resolution to adopt the annual report.

3. Resolution to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from liability.

4. Resolution as to the appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted Annual Report.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of DKK 5.00 per share with a nominal value of DKK 5.00.

5. Presentation of remuneration report and resolution to adopt the remuneration report.



6. Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors or shareholders:

6.1. Amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association. The Board of Directors proposes to extend the Board of Directors’ current authorisations under articles 4.1 A and 4.1 B of the Articles of Association to increase the Company’s share capital.

Article 4.1 A of the Articles of Association will subsequently read as follows:

The Board of Directors shall be authorised until 25 March 2026 to increase the Company’s share capital one or several times by up to a nominal value of DKK 25,000,000.00. Increases may take place through cash contribution or otherwise. Under such authorisation, increases shall take place without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders and shall be effected at market price or as consideration for the Company’s acquisition of an existing business or specified assets at a value corresponding to the value of the shares issued.