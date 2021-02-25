 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2021 / 12:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Baumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Xlife Sciences AG

b) LEI
984500AH590BE88BB517 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0461929603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.54 EUR 4854 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.5400 EUR 4854.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


25.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64690  25.02.2021 



