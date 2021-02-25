 

The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Exercise in Full of Initial Purchasers' Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Private Offering of 6.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes Due 2026 by Its Subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 12:55  |  55   |   |   

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc. (“GEOCH”), has closed its previously announced private offering of $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.50% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “notes”), including $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the initial purchasers' over-allotment option to purchase additional notes. The notes are guaranteed by GEO and GEO’s subsidiaries that are guarantors under GEO’s senior credit facility and outstanding senior notes.

The notes will mature on February 23, 2026, unless earlier repurchased or exchanged. GEOCH will pay to the noteholders cash interest at an annual rate of 6.50% plus an additional amount based on the dividends paid by the Company on its common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Company’s common stock”). Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2021.

Subject to certain restrictions on share ownership and transfer, holders may exchange the notes at their option prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding November 25, 2025, but only under the following circumstances: (1) during the five consecutive business day period after any five consecutive trading day period, or the measurement period, in which the trading price per $1,000 principal amount of notes for each trading day of such measurement period was less than 98% of the product of the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock and the exchange rate for the notes on each such trading day; or (2) upon the occurrence of certain specified corporate events. On or after November 25, 2025, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date of the notes, holders may exchange their notes at any time, regardless of the foregoing circumstances. Upon exchange of a note, GEO will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock.

The initial exchange rate for the notes is 108.4011 shares of Company common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes (equivalent to an initial exchange price of approximately $9.225 per share of the Company’s common stock). The exchange rate is subject to certain adjustments.

GEOCH and the Company used net proceeds from this offering, including the exercise in full of the initial purchasers' over-allotment option to purchase additional notes, to fund the redemption of the current outstanding amount of $194.0 million of the Company’s existing 5.875% senior notes due 2022, and intend to use remaining net proceeds to pay related transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes of the Company.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Verdienen am Knast ??? - GEO Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Exercise in Full of Initial Purchasers' Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Private Offering of 6.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes Due 2026 by Its Subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc. (“GEOCH”), has closed its previously announced private offering of $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $200 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes Due 2026 by Its Subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc.
17.02.21
The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Exchangeable Senior Notes Due 2026 by Its Subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc.
16.02.21
The GEO Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Issues 2021 Guidance
09.02.21
The GEO Group Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - Berichtssaison ohne klaren Trend

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
436
Verdienen am Knast ??? - GEO Group