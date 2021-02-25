 

Granite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 12:45  |  30   |   |   

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today reported a net loss of ($153.1) million and ($3.36) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of ($40.8) million and ($0.87) per diluted share year-over-year. The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $194.4 million of transaction costs(2), amortization of debt discount, non-recurring legal and accounting investigation costs, and non-cash impairment charges, after-taxes, compared to $26.1 million year-over-year. Excluding the impact of these expenses and charges, adjusted net income(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $41.3 million and $0.89 per diluted share compared to an adjusted net loss of ($14.7) million and ($0.31) per diluted share year-over-year. Prior period financial information included herein reflects the impact of the previously disclosed restatement of the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our strong vertically-integrated business results continued and we reduced project write downs within the Heavy Civil Operating Group. Revenue increased $56.9 million to $2.6 billion year-over-year, and gross profit margin increased to 9.1%, compared to 6.7% year-over-year. For the first nine months of 2020, SG&A expenses totaled $252.6 million, up $28.0 million year-over-year from $224.6 million. The 2020 increase is attributable to non-recurring legal and accounting costs of $28.4 million related to the Audit/Compliance Committee investigation.

Excluding non-recurring legal and accounting costs, non-cash impairment charges, and transaction costs, adjusted EBITDA(1) was $126.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $63.3 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020 and 2019 was 4.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

As previously reported in our Q3 2020 Business Update, the Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP")(3) of $4.2 billion, up sequentially, which includes $1.4 billion of best-value procurement work. CAP balance decreased $0.5 billion year-over-year reflecting lower Heavy Civil Operating Group contract backlog. Cash and marketable securities totaled $393.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $232.6 million as of September 30, 2019, reflecting Granite’s disciplined cash management and the favorable settlement of several claims during 2020.

"We shortly expect to achieve another significant milestone as we become current with our SEC filings and compliant with NYSE listing requirements," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President. "I am very proud of the teams that have worked long hours to make this happen. We still have work to do, as we have already announced we will be late with our 2020 Form 10-K filing. Importantly, this should not adversely affect our listing status with the NYSE or other stakeholder relationships subject to reporting requirements."

"Despite the pandemic and its challenges, most of our businesses performed very well, all the while building quality work for our customers," said Larkin. "Our vertically integrated businesses have delivered exceptional results despite the unprecedented environment. Further, the newly established leadership team in the Heavy Civil Operating Group continues to make solid progress working through their portfolio of projects while pursuing new opportunities that meet our updated risk criteria. These efforts, in addition to prudent cash management and the favorable settlement of several significant claims, culminated in the highest operating cash flow we have achieved since 2006. I am confident in Granite's outlook and look forward to sharing more with you when we finalize the review of our strategic plan.”

(1)

 

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

(2)

 

Transaction costs include acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition-related depreciation and synergy costs.

(3)

 

CAP is comprised of contract backlog (unearned revenue and other awards), as well as awarded construction management/general contractor, construction management at-risk and progressive design build projects not yet included in contract backlog.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Revenue

 

$

1,510,001

 

$

1,407,577

 

$

102,424

 

7.3

%

Gross profit

 

$

110,888

 

$

31,016

 

$

79,872

 

257.5

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

7.3

%

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Committed and Awarded Projects

 

$

3,097,829

 

$

3,725,183

 

$

(627,354

)

 

-16.8

%

Transportation segment revenue and gross profit both increased, reflecting strong results in our vertically-integrated businesses and reduced project write downs in the Heavy Civil Operating Group in the current year. The Heavy Civil Operating Group recognized pre-tax gross losses of ($51.9) million and ($112.1) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Segment CAP decreased $626.2 million year-over-year totaling $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2020 due to a decrease in the Heavy Civil Operating Group CAP of $0.6 billion year-over-year. As of September 30, 2020, Transportation segment CAP included $1.4 billion of best-value procurement work.

Water Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Revenue

 

$

317,980

 

$

345,556

 

$

(27,576

)

 

-8.0

%

Gross profit

 

$

34,483

 

$

31,085

 

$

3,398

 

10.9

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

10.8

%

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Committed and Awarded Projects

 

$

346,253

 

$

248,459

 

$

97,794

 

39.4

%

Water segment revenue decreased primarily due to delayed projects and bids attributable to COVID-19 impacts on our customers and crew availability. Segment gross profit and gross profit margin increased largely due to large write downs in 2019 which were not repeated in 2020.

Segment CAP increased to $346.3 million as of September 30, 2020, primarily reflecting the addition in the third quarter 2020 of five trenchless sewer contracts located in Chicago totaling $148 million.

Specialty Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Revenue

 

$

513,087

 

$

538,497

 

$

(25,410

)

 

-4.7

%

Gross profit

 

$

47,853

 

$

73,639

 

$

(25,786

)

 

-35.0

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

9.3

%

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Committed and Awarded Projects

 

$

748,452

 

$

749,251

 

$

(799

)

 

-0.1

%

Specialty segment revenue decreased primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the mining industry, which was shut down for a period of time. These impacts were partially offset by increased site development opportunities in the West. The Specialty segment gross profit decrease reflects the COVID-19 impacts on revenue as well as a write down related to a dispute on a tunneling project.

Specialty segment CAP totaled $748.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

Materials Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Revenue

 

$

275,819

 

$

268,389

 

$

7,430

 

2.8

%

Gross profit

 

$

44,915

 

$

34,714

 

$

10,201

 

29.4

%

Gross profit as a percent of revenue

 

16.3

%

 

12.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials segment revenue increased year over year primarily due to higher external sales volumes when compared to prior year results which were impacted by inclement weather. Materials segment gross profit and gross profit margin increased due to an increase in sales volumes as well as achievement of operational efficiencies.

Outlook

Although Granite suspended guidance for 2020, the Company expects to report fourth quarter 2020 results and 2021 guidance to the investment community by the end of March 2021.

Conference Call

Granite will conduct a conference call today, February 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, https://investor.graniteconstruction.com. The live call is available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through March 4, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10152693; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, backlog, Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP"), and results, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “future,” “outlook,” “assumes,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “appears,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, outcomes, outlook, guidance, backlog, CAP, and results. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those specifically described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

September 30,
2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

388,024

 

$

262,273

 

$

184,673

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

27,799

 

37,918

Receivables, net

 

661,948

 

547,417

 

712,972

Contract assets

 

159,939

 

211,441

 

206,407

Inventories

 

102,111

 

88,885

 

95,442

Equity in construction joint ventures

 

184,980

 

193,110

 

203,954

Other current assets

 

48,300

 

46,016

 

51,925

Total current assets

 

1,545,302

 

1,376,941

 

1,493,291

Property and equipment, net

 

536,256

 

542,297

 

542,796

Long-term marketable securities

 

5,700

 

5,000

 

10,000

Investments in affiliates

 

76,464

 

84,176

 

84,914

Goodwill

 

116,691

 

264,279

 

264,112

Right of use assets

 

68,276

 

72,534

 

70,472

Deferred income taxes, net

 

39,439

 

50,158

 

30,637

Other noncurrent assets

 

100,145

 

106,703

 

116,438

Total assets

 

$

2,488,273

 

$

2,502,088

 

$

2,612,660

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

8,253

 

$

8,244

 

$

8,263

Accounts payable

 

385,259

 

400,775

 

399,743

Contract liabilities

 

189,430

 

95,737

 

109,299

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

391,651

 

337,300

 

359,221

Total current liabilities

 

974,593

 

842,056

 

876,526

Long-term debt

 

405,644

 

356,108

 

394,841

Lease liabilities

 

51,879

 

58,618

 

56,740

Deferred income taxes, net

 

3,417

 

3,754

 

4,652

Other long-term liabilities

 

63,741

 

63,136

 

58,433

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,655,682 shares as of September 30, 2020, 45,503,805 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 46,741,263 shares as of September 30, 2019

 

457

 

456

 

468

Additional paid-in capital

 

554,303

 

549,307

 

567,033

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(6,000

)

 

(2,645

)

 

(3,282

)

Retained earnings

 

422,846

 

594,353

 

619,690

Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity

 

971,606

 

1,141,471

 

1,183,909

Non-controlling interests

 

17,393

 

36,945

 

37,559

Total equity

 

988,999

 

1,178,416

 

1,221,468

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

2,488,273

 

$

2,502,088

 

$

2,612,660

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

$

1,510,001

 

$

1,407,577

Water

 

317,980

 

345,556

Specialty

 

513,087

 

538,497

Materials

 

275,819

 

268,389

Total revenue

 

2,616,887

 

2,560,019

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

1,399,113

 

1,376,561

Water

 

283,497

 

314,471

Specialty

 

465,234

 

464,858

Materials

 

230,904

 

233,675

Total cost of revenue

 

2,378,748

 

2,389,565

Gross profit

 

238,139

 

170,454

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

252,568

 

224,577

Acquisition and integration expenses

 

73

 

13,769

Non-cash impairment charges

 

156,690

 

Gain on sales of property and equipment

 

(4,870

)

 

(13,936

)

Operating loss

 

(166,322

)

 

(53,956

)

Other (income) expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(2,813

)

 

(6,257

)

Interest expense

 

17,902

 

13,011

Equity in income of affiliates, net

 

(4,415

)

 

(10,159

)

Other expense (income), net

 

92

 

(2,394

)

Total other expense (income)

 

10,766

 

(5,799

)

Loss before benefit from income taxes

 

(177,088

)

 

(48,157

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

(5,220

)

 

(11,516

)

Net loss

 

(171,868

)

 

(36,641

)

Amount attributable to non-controlling interests

 

18,741

 

(4,170

)

Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(153,127

)

 

$

(40,811

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(3.36

)

 

$

(0.87

)

Diluted

 

$

(3.36

)

 

$

(0.87

)

Weighted average shares of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

45,598

 

46,771

Diluted

 

45,598

 

46,771

Dividends per common share

$

0.39

 

$

0.39

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$(171,868

)

 

$

(36,641

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

84,713

 

92,700

Amortization related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes

 

6,458

 

Gain on sales of property and equipment, net

 

(4,870

)

 

(13,936

)

Deferred income taxes

 

996

 

(2,150

)

Stock-based compensation

 

5,203

 

8,924

Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

38,529

 

93,274

Net income from affiliates

 

(4,415

)

 

(10,159

)

Non-cash impairment charges

 

156,690

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

2,071

 

4,630

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:

 

25,159

 

(163,140

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

138,666

 

(26,498

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(9,996

)

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

10,000

 

20,000

Proceeds from called marketable securities

 

24,996

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(74,901

)

 

(83,329

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

12,283

 

28,104

Cash paid to purchase business

 

 

(6,227

)

Other investing activities, net

 

(4,283

)

 

(3,756

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(41,901

)

 

(45,208

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

50,000

 

105,574

Debt principal repayments

 

(6,321

)

 

(86,018

)

Cash dividends paid

 

(17,777

)

 

(18,240

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(753

)

 

(6,916

)

Contributions from non-controlling partners

 

9,250

 

Distributions to non-controlling partners

 

(10,060

)

 

(12,234

)

Other financing activities, net

 

324

 

1,242

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

24,663

 

(16,592

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

121,428

 

(88,298

)

Cash, cash equivalents and $5,835 and $5,825 in restricted cash at beginning of period

 

268,108

 

278,629

Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 and $5,658 in restricted cash at end of period

 

$389,536

 

$

190,331

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) before benefit from income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share to indicate the impact of amortization of debt discount related to our convertible notes and non-recurring acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition related depreciation and synergy costs (collectively referred to as “transaction costs”) related to the acquisition of the Layne Christensen Company and LiquiForce and other significant non-recurring items as required. Acquisition and integration costs include external transaction costs, professional fees and internal travel. Synergy costs include expenses incurred which will be eliminated as the integration of Layne and LiquiForce is completed.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

EBITDA(1)

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(153,127

)

 

$

(40,811

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2)

 

84,713

 

92,700

Benefit from income taxes

 

(5,220

)

 

(11,516

)

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

15,089

 

6,754

EBITDA(1)

 

$

(58,545

)

 

$

47,127

EBITDA margin(1)(3)

 

(2.2

%)

 

1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring legal and accounting fees

 

$

28,440

 

$

Non-cash impairment charges

 

156,690

 

Transaction costs

 

73

 

16,133

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

 

$

126,658

 

$

63,260

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3)

 

4.8

%

 

2.5

%

(1)

 

We define EBITDA as GAAP net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of non-recurring legal and accounting fees, non-cash impairment charges and acquisition and integration expenses and synergies.

(2)

 

Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations of Granite Construction Incorporated.

(3)

 

Represents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $2.6 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and $2.6 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Restated

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Loss before benefit from income taxes

 

$

(177,088

)

 

$

(48,157

)

Transaction costs

 

17,591

 

35,327

Amortization of debt discount(1)

 

4,910

 

Non-cash impairment

 

156,690

 

Non-recurring legal and accounting fees

 

28,440

 

Adjusted income (loss) before benefit from income taxes

 

$

30,543

 

$

(12,830

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

$

(5,220

)

 

$

(11,516

)

Tax effect of the transaction costs and amortization of debt discount(2)

 

13,245

 

9,185

Adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

$

8,025

 

$

(2,331

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

(153,127

)

 

$

(40,811

)

After-tax transaction costs, amortization of debt discount, non-cash impairment and non-recurring legal and accounting fees

 

194,386

 

26,142

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated

 

$

41,259

 

$

(14,669

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders

 

$

(3.36

)

 

$

(0.87

)

After-tax transaction costs and amortization of debt discount

 

4.25

 

0.56

Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

 

$

0.89

 

$

(0.31

)

(1)

 

Under U.S. GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability and equity components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, the $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes that were issued in November 2019 (the “2.75 % Convertible Notes”), are separated into liability and equity components on the consolidated balance sheets. The equity component represents the excess of the $230.0 million principal amount of the 2.75% Convertible Notes over the carrying amount of the liability component (“debt discount”). We are amortizing the debt discount to interest expense using an effective interest rate of 6.62% over the expected life of the 2.75% Convertible Notes.

(2)

 

The tax effect of transaction costs was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today reported a net loss of ($153.1) million and ($3.36) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of ($40.8) million and ($0.87) per diluted share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Granite Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
19.02.21
Granite Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results
09.02.21
Granite Named One of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the Fifth Consecutive Year
08.02.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Granite Construction, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GVA
02.02.21
Granite Announces the Opening of a New Phoenix Area Office
28.01.21
Granite Names Executives for Strategy, Finance, and Human Resources to Lead Growth and Cultural Change