Granite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our strong vertically-integrated business results continued and we reduced project write downs within the Heavy Civil Operating Group. Revenue increased $56.9 million to $2.6 billion year-over-year, and gross profit margin increased to 9.1%, compared to 6.7% year-over-year. For the first nine months of 2020, SG&A expenses totaled $252.6 million, up $28.0 million year-over-year from $224.6 million. The 2020 increase is attributable to non-recurring legal and accounting costs of $28.4 million related to the Audit/Compliance Committee investigation.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today reported a net loss of ($153.1) million and ($3.36) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of ($40.8) million and ($0.87) per diluted share year-over-year. The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $194.4 million of transaction costs (2) , amortization of debt discount, non-recurring legal and accounting investigation costs, and non-cash impairment charges, after-taxes, compared to $26.1 million year-over-year. Excluding the impact of these expenses and charges, adjusted net income (1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $41.3 million and $0.89 per diluted share compared to an adjusted net loss of ($14.7) million and ($0.31) per diluted share year-over-year. Prior period financial information included herein reflects the impact of the previously disclosed restatement of the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Excluding non-recurring legal and accounting costs, non-cash impairment charges, and transaction costs, adjusted EBITDA(1) was $126.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $63.3 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020 and 2019 was 4.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

As previously reported in our Q3 2020 Business Update, the Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP")(3) of $4.2 billion, up sequentially, which includes $1.4 billion of best-value procurement work. CAP balance decreased $0.5 billion year-over-year reflecting lower Heavy Civil Operating Group contract backlog. Cash and marketable securities totaled $393.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $232.6 million as of September 30, 2019, reflecting Granite’s disciplined cash management and the favorable settlement of several claims during 2020.

"We shortly expect to achieve another significant milestone as we become current with our SEC filings and compliant with NYSE listing requirements," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President. "I am very proud of the teams that have worked long hours to make this happen. We still have work to do, as we have already announced we will be late with our 2020 Form 10-K filing. Importantly, this should not adversely affect our listing status with the NYSE or other stakeholder relationships subject to reporting requirements."

"Despite the pandemic and its challenges, most of our businesses performed very well, all the while building quality work for our customers," said Larkin. "Our vertically integrated businesses have delivered exceptional results despite the unprecedented environment. Further, the newly established leadership team in the Heavy Civil Operating Group continues to make solid progress working through their portfolio of projects while pursuing new opportunities that meet our updated risk criteria. These efforts, in addition to prudent cash management and the favorable settlement of several significant claims, culminated in the highest operating cash flow we have achieved since 2006. I am confident in Granite's outlook and look forward to sharing more with you when we finalize the review of our strategic plan.”

(1) Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables. (2) Transaction costs include acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition-related depreciation and synergy costs. (3) CAP is comprised of contract backlog (unearned revenue and other awards), as well as awarded construction management/general contractor, construction management at-risk and progressive design build projects not yet included in contract backlog.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Segment As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 1,510,001 $ 1,407,577 $ 102,424 7.3 % Gross profit $ 110,888 $ 31,016 $ 79,872 257.5 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 7.3 % 2.2 % As Restated September 30, 2020 2019 Change Committed and Awarded Projects $ 3,097,829 $ 3,725,183 $ (627,354 ) -16.8 %

Transportation segment revenue and gross profit both increased, reflecting strong results in our vertically-integrated businesses and reduced project write downs in the Heavy Civil Operating Group in the current year. The Heavy Civil Operating Group recognized pre-tax gross losses of ($51.9) million and ($112.1) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Segment CAP decreased $626.2 million year-over-year totaling $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2020 due to a decrease in the Heavy Civil Operating Group CAP of $0.6 billion year-over-year. As of September 30, 2020, Transportation segment CAP included $1.4 billion of best-value procurement work.

Water Segment As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 317,980 $ 345,556 $ (27,576 ) -8.0 % Gross profit $ 34,483 $ 31,085 $ 3,398 10.9 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 10.8 % 9.0 % As Restated September 30, 2020 2019 Change Committed and Awarded Projects $ 346,253 $ 248,459 $ 97,794 39.4 %

Water segment revenue decreased primarily due to delayed projects and bids attributable to COVID-19 impacts on our customers and crew availability. Segment gross profit and gross profit margin increased largely due to large write downs in 2019 which were not repeated in 2020.

Segment CAP increased to $346.3 million as of September 30, 2020, primarily reflecting the addition in the third quarter 2020 of five trenchless sewer contracts located in Chicago totaling $148 million.

Specialty Segment As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 513,087 $ 538,497 $ (25,410 ) -4.7 % Gross profit $ 47,853 $ 73,639 $ (25,786 ) -35.0 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 9.3 % 13.7 % As Restated September 30, 2020 2019 Change Committed and Awarded Projects $ 748,452 $ 749,251 $ (799 ) -0.1 %

Specialty segment revenue decreased primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the mining industry, which was shut down for a period of time. These impacts were partially offset by increased site development opportunities in the West. The Specialty segment gross profit decrease reflects the COVID-19 impacts on revenue as well as a write down related to a dispute on a tunneling project.

Specialty segment CAP totaled $748.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

Materials Segment As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 275,819 $ 268,389 $ 7,430 2.8 % Gross profit $ 44,915 $ 34,714 $ 10,201 29.4 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 16.3 % 12.9 %

Materials segment revenue increased year over year primarily due to higher external sales volumes when compared to prior year results which were impacted by inclement weather. Materials segment gross profit and gross profit margin increased due to an increase in sales volumes as well as achievement of operational efficiencies.

Outlook

Although Granite suspended guidance for 2020, the Company expects to report fourth quarter 2020 results and 2021 guidance to the investment community by the end of March 2021.

Conference Call

About Granite

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) As Restated September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,024 $ 262,273 $ 184,673 Short-term marketable securities — 27,799 37,918 Receivables, net 661,948 547,417 712,972 Contract assets 159,939 211,441 206,407 Inventories 102,111 88,885 95,442 Equity in construction joint ventures 184,980 193,110 203,954 Other current assets 48,300 46,016 51,925 Total current assets 1,545,302 1,376,941 1,493,291 Property and equipment, net 536,256 542,297 542,796 Long-term marketable securities 5,700 5,000 10,000 Investments in affiliates 76,464 84,176 84,914 Goodwill 116,691 264,279 264,112 Right of use assets 68,276 72,534 70,472 Deferred income taxes, net 39,439 50,158 30,637 Other noncurrent assets 100,145 106,703 116,438 Total assets $ 2,488,273 $ 2,502,088 $ 2,612,660 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8,253 $ 8,244 $ 8,263 Accounts payable 385,259 400,775 399,743 Contract liabilities 189,430 95,737 109,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 391,651 337,300 359,221 Total current liabilities 974,593 842,056 876,526 Long-term debt 405,644 356,108 394,841 Lease liabilities 51,879 58,618 56,740 Deferred income taxes, net 3,417 3,754 4,652 Other long-term liabilities 63,741 63,136 58,433 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,655,682 shares as of September 30, 2020, 45,503,805 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 46,741,263 shares as of September 30, 2019 457 456 468 Additional paid-in capital 554,303 549,307 567,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,000 ) (2,645 ) (3,282 ) Retained earnings 422,846 594,353 619,690 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 971,606 1,141,471 1,183,909 Non-controlling interests 17,393 36,945 37,559 Total equity 988,999 1,178,416 1,221,468 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,488,273 $ 2,502,088 $ 2,612,660

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenue Transportation $ 1,510,001 $ 1,407,577 Water 317,980 345,556 Specialty 513,087 538,497 Materials 275,819 268,389 Total revenue 2,616,887 2,560,019 Cost of revenue Transportation 1,399,113 1,376,561 Water 283,497 314,471 Specialty 465,234 464,858 Materials 230,904 233,675 Total cost of revenue 2,378,748 2,389,565 Gross profit 238,139 170,454 Selling, general and administrative expenses 252,568 224,577 Acquisition and integration expenses 73 13,769 Non-cash impairment charges 156,690 — Gain on sales of property and equipment (4,870 ) (13,936 ) Operating loss (166,322 ) (53,956 ) Other (income) expense Interest income (2,813 ) (6,257 ) Interest expense 17,902 13,011 Equity in income of affiliates, net (4,415 ) (10,159 ) Other expense (income), net 92 (2,394 ) Total other expense (income) 10,766 (5,799 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (177,088 ) (48,157 ) Benefit from income taxes (5,220 ) (11,516 ) Net loss (171,868 ) (36,641 ) Amount attributable to non-controlling interests 18,741 (4,170 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (153,127 ) $ (40,811 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (3.36 ) $ (0.87 ) Diluted $ (3.36 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 45,598 46,771 Diluted 45,598 46,771 Dividends per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.39

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $(171,868 ) $ (36,641 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 84,713 92,700 Amortization related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes 6,458 — Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (4,870 ) (13,936 ) Deferred income taxes 996 (2,150 ) Stock-based compensation 5,203 8,924 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 38,529 93,274 Net income from affiliates (4,415 ) (10,159 ) Non-cash impairment charges 156,690 — Other non-cash adjustments 2,071 4,630 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: 25,159 (163,140 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 138,666 (26,498 ) Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (9,996 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 10,000 20,000 Proceeds from called marketable securities 24,996 — Purchases of property and equipment (74,901 ) (83,329 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 12,283 28,104 Cash paid to purchase business — (6,227 ) Other investing activities, net (4,283 ) (3,756 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,901 ) (45,208 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 50,000 105,574 Debt principal repayments (6,321 ) (86,018 ) Cash dividends paid (17,777 ) (18,240 ) Repurchases of common stock (753 ) (6,916 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 9,250 — Distributions to non-controlling partners (10,060 ) (12,234 ) Other financing activities, net 324 1,242 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,663 (16,592 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 121,428 (88,298 ) Cash, cash equivalents and $5,835 and $5,825 in restricted cash at beginning of period 268,108 278,629 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 and $5,658 in restricted cash at end of period $389,536 $ 190,331

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) before benefit from income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share to indicate the impact of amortization of debt discount related to our convertible notes and non-recurring acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition related depreciation and synergy costs (collectively referred to as “transaction costs”) related to the acquisition of the Layne Christensen Company and LiquiForce and other significant non-recurring items as required. Acquisition and integration costs include external transaction costs, professional fees and internal travel. Synergy costs include expenses incurred which will be eliminated as the integration of Layne and LiquiForce is completed.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (153,127 ) $ (40,811 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2) 84,713 92,700 Benefit from income taxes (5,220 ) (11,516 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 15,089 6,754 EBITDA(1) $ (58,545 ) $ 47,127 EBITDA margin(1)(3) (2.2 %) 1.8 % Non-recurring legal and accounting fees $ 28,440 $ — Non-cash impairment charges 156,690 — Transaction costs 73 16,133 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 126,658 $ 63,260 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3) 4.8 % 2.5 %

(1) We define EBITDA as GAAP net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of non-recurring legal and accounting fees, non-cash impairment charges and acquisition and integration expenses and synergies. (2) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations of Granite Construction Incorporated. (3) Represents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $2.6 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and $2.6 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) As Restated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Loss before benefit from income taxes $ (177,088 ) $ (48,157 ) Transaction costs 17,591 35,327 Amortization of debt discount(1) 4,910 — Non-cash impairment 156,690 — Non-recurring legal and accounting fees 28,440 — Adjusted income (loss) before benefit from income taxes $ 30,543 $ (12,830 ) Benefit from income taxes $ (5,220 ) $ (11,516 ) Tax effect of the transaction costs and amortization of debt discount(2) 13,245 9,185 Adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 8,025 $ (2,331 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (153,127 ) $ (40,811 ) After-tax transaction costs, amortization of debt discount, non-cash impairment and non-recurring legal and accounting fees 194,386 26,142 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 41,259 $ (14,669 ) Diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (3.36 ) $ (0.87 ) After-tax transaction costs and amortization of debt discount 4.25 0.56 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.89 $ (0.31 )

(1) Under U.S. GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability and equity components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, the $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes that were issued in November 2019 (the “2.75 % Convertible Notes”), are separated into liability and equity components on the consolidated balance sheets. The equity component represents the excess of the $230.0 million principal amount of the 2.75% Convertible Notes over the carrying amount of the liability component (“debt discount”). We are amortizing the debt discount to interest expense using an effective interest rate of 6.62% over the expected life of the 2.75% Convertible Notes. (2) The tax effect of transaction costs was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

