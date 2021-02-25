 

SciBase's US Partner study shows COVID-19 delaying skin cancer diagnosis

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) shows that COVID-19 has materially delayed diagnosis for patients with skin cancer and a substantial backlog of undiagnosed cases remain. Rates of skin cancer detection in the study were down by 43-51%. These delays in initial diagnosis and treatment may lead to skin cancers presenting at more advanced stages, with potential increased morbidity and worse melanoma survival outcomes.

The study was based on data collected by the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS) group of practices in the US. ADCS is a key partner for SciBase in the US, though SciBase was not directly involved in the study.

"This study shows that COVID-19 has had a significant negative effect on the rates of skin cancer diagnosis, primarily due to a reluctance from patients to visit clinics. This effect has been seen in Europe as well. We expect an increased focus on skin cancer and diagnosis once effects of the pandemic have subsided, and this represents a likely increase in demand for products such as ours", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

The article can be accessed through the following link: https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622%2821%2900082-7/fulltext

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

