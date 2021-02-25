 

DGAP-News USU Receives Enterprise Software Asset Management Certification from The ITAM Review

USU Receives Enterprise Software Asset Management Certification from The ITAM Review

25.02.2021
USU Software Asset Management solution helps customers manage complex, modern SAM estates

Aachen, Germany / Boston, US - February 25, 2021 - USU, global leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, is proud to now be independently certified for Enterprise SAM by The ITAM Review. The UK-based ITAM Review is a leading industry analyst providing IT Asset Management (ITAM), SAM and licensing professionals with a global community. The certification confirms that USU SAM solutions meet the highest product standards and requirements for complex enterprise environments. For the study, product capabilities were evaluated using common use cases by The ITAM Review analysts and customers who are already using the USU solution.

USU's competitive price and performance ratio, fast return on investment, flexibility, powerful features, scalability, managed services and partnership approach to ensuring customer success were particularly highlighted.

"USU Software Asset Management is a mature product which met our detailed criteria for SAM tooling at enterprise scale. USU's (formerly Aspera) SAM solutions enable enterprise customers to manage the entire software licensing lifecycle across today's highly dynamic hybrid IT environments," said AJ Witt, industry analyst at ITAM Review.

The ITAM Review's standard covers common Enterprise SAM Tool use cases including on-premises software, datacenter, public cloud, and SaaS. It recognizes the changing seniority of ITAM practitioners in organizations and the need for continuous service improvement (CSI), stakeholder engagement, and BI.

"We are very pleased to receive this independent certification from The ITAM Review. Analysts and reference customers have highlighted the value for money and rapid ROI. USU's wealth of experience in working with very large customers means our customers save around €10 billion in software licensing costs every year," says Mel Passarelli, CEO of USU Solutions, Inc.

