 

CoreSite to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:

  • Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021 on Monday, March 1st. Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.
  • 2021 Virtual Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10th. Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.



