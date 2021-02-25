CoreSite to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:

Raymond James & Associates 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021 on Monday, March 1 st . Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.

on Monday, March 1 . Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. 2021 Virtual Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10th. Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

