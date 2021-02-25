Wayfair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Total net revenue of $3.7 billion increased $1.1 billion, up 44.9% year over year

U.S. net revenue of $3.0 billion increased $0.9 billion, up 40.1% year over year

International net revenue of $671.8 million increased $278.2 million, up 70.7% year over year. International segment Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was 66.7%

Gross profit was $1.1 billion, or 29.0% of total net revenue

Net income was $23.8 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin were $263.2 million and 7.2% of total net revenue

Diluted earnings per share was $0.23

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $1.24

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $128.3 million

Cash, cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments totaled $2.6 billion

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $14.1 billion increased $5.0 billion, up 55.0% year over year

U.S. net revenue of $11.9 billion increased $4.1 billion, up 53.3% year over year

International net revenue of $2.2 billion increased $0.9 billion, up 64.8% year over year. International segment Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was 64.9%

Gross profit was $4.1 billion, or 29.1% of total net revenue

Net income was $185.0 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin were $946.9 million and 6.7% of total net revenue

Diluted earnings per share was $1.86

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $5.04

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $1.1 billion

“In Q4, Wayfair delivered another solid quarter of growth, profitability, and free cash flow. Online shopping behavior is becoming increasingly entrenched and consumer demand for the home category remains strong. Wayfair is capitalizing on these tailwinds by delivering a truly differentiated experience for both customers and suppliers. In the process, we are cementing our position as the leading platform for the Home, reinforcing our brand to tens of millions of customers, and developing innovative and value-added solutions for thousands of our suppliers,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “As we look beyond the pandemic period, we are confident that our long-term orientation and years of investments should translate to compounding share gains and increasing profitability in a rapidly growing e-commerce market.”

Other Fourth Quarter Highlights

The number of active customers reached 31.2 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 53.7% year over year

LTM net revenue per active customer was $453 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.1% year over year

Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.96 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.86 for the fourth quarter of 2019

Repeat customers placed 72.5% of total orders delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 68.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019

Repeat customers placed 11.9 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 55.6% year over year

Orders delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020 were 16.5 million, an increase of 47.1% year over year

Average order value was $223 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $226 for the fourth quarter of 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 59.9% of total orders delivered were placed via a mobile device, compared to 54.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer, Average Order Value and per share data) Key Financial Statement Metrics: Net revenue $ 3,670,851 $ 2,533,490 $ 14,145,156 $ 9,127,057 Gross profit 1,064,590 577,355 4,112,171 2,147,332 Income (loss) from operations 100,565 (305,421 ) 360,349 (929,941 ) Net income (loss) 23,818 (330,222 ) 184,996 (984,584 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ (3.54 ) $ 1.93 $ (10.68 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (3.54 ) $ 1.86 $ (10.68 ) Key Operating Metrics: Active Customers 31,194 20,290 31,194 20,290 LTM Net Revenue Per Active Customer $ 453 $ 448 $ 453 $ 448 Orders Delivered 16,473 11,195 60,999 37,641 Average Order Value $ 223 $ 226 $ 232 $ 241 Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 263,240 $ (180,159 ) $ 946,888 $ (496,544 ) Free Cash Flow $ 128,290 $ (158,510 ) $ 1,082,297 $ (597,698 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 1.24 $ (2.80 ) $ 5.04 $ (8.03 )

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,129,440 $ 582,753 Short-term investments 461,698 404,252 Accounts receivable, net 110,299 99,720 Inventories 52,152 61,692 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 292,213 228,721 Total current assets 3,045,802 1,377,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 808,375 763,400 Property and equipment, net 684,306 624,544 Long-term investments — 155,690 Other noncurrent assets 31,446 32,276 Total assets $ 4,569,929 $ 2,953,048 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit: Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,156,624 $ 908,097 Other current liabilities 1,008,970 703,422 Total current liabilities 2,165,594 1,611,519 Long-term debt 2,659,243 1,456,195 Operating lease liabilities 869,958 822,602 Other noncurrent liabilities 67,031 6,940 Total liabilities 5,761,826 3,897,256 Stockholders’ deficit: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 72,980,490 and 66,642,611 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 73 67 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 164,000,000 shares authorized, 26,564,234 and 26,957,815 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 698,482 1,122,548 Accumulated deficit (1,885,950 ) (2,065,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,529 ) (1,427 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,191,897 ) (944,208 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 4,569,929 $ 2,953,048

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenue $ 3,670,851 $ 2,533,490 $ 14,145,156 $ 9,127,057 Cost of goods sold (1) 2,606,261 1,956,135 10,032,985 6,979,725 Gross profit 1,064,590 577,355 4,112,171 2,147,332 Operating expenses: Customer service and merchant fees (1) 136,734 100,497 509,559 356,727 Advertising 374,611 310,859 1,412,173 1,095,840 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative (1) 452,680 471,420 1,830,090 1,624,706 Total operating expenses 964,025 882,776 3,751,822 3,077,273 Income (loss) from operations 100,565 (305,421 ) 360,349 (929,941 ) Interest (expense), net (58,925 ) (20,592 ) (146,397 ) (54,514 ) Other (expense) income, net 2,087 (2,701 ) (8,633 ) 2,881 Income (loss) before income taxes 43,727 (328,714 ) 205,319 (981,574 ) Provision for income taxes, net 19,909 1,508 20,323 3,010 Net income (loss) $ 23,818 $ (330,222 ) $ 184,996 $ (984,584 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ (3.54 ) $ 1.93 $ (10.68 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (3.54 ) $ 1.86 $ (10.68 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 98,971 93,321 95,825 92,200 Diluted 102,384 93,321 99,337 92,200 (1) Includes equity-based compensation and related taxes as follows: Cost of goods sold $ 3,274 $ 1,617 $ 10,200 $ 5,376 Customer service and merchant fees 5,163 2,854 16,072 9,473 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative 77,059 62,544 270,600 226,129 $ 85,496 $ 67,015 $ 296,872 $ 240,978

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 184,996 $ (984,584 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from (for) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 285,711 192,419 Equity-based compensation 276,208 227,451 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible notes 134,288 62,111 Other non-cash adjustments 12,638 (1,691 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (14,726 ) (49,187 ) Inventories 9,947 (15,631 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (61,259 ) (32,590 ) Other assets (532 ) (1,329 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 531,526 393,013 Other liabilities 57,934 13,200 Net cash from (for) operating activities 1,416,731 (196,818 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short- and long-term investments (481,670 ) (553,858 ) Sale and maturities of short-and long-term investments 580,153 115,468 Purchase of property and equipment (186,040 ) (271,742 ) Site and software development costs (148,394 ) (129,138 ) Other investing activities, net (124 ) (15,567 ) Net cash for investing activities (236,075 ) (854,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 200,000 — Repayment of borrowings (200,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 2,027,758 935,146 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations (255,024 ) (145,728 ) Payments to extinguish convertible debt (1,040,349 ) — Repurchase of common stock (380,237 ) — Other financing activities, net 440 (2,914 ) Net cash from financing activities 352,588 786,504 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 13,443 (1,557 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,546,687 (266,708 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of year 582,753 849,461 End of year $ 2,129,440 $ 582,753

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total net revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and related taxes, interest (expense), net, other (expense) income, net, provision for income taxes, net, non-recurring items and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. We have included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in this earnings release because they are key measures used by our management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as these costs may vary independent of business performance. For instance, we exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and related taxes as we do not consider this item to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that equity-based compensation and related taxes will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash from or for operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and site and software development costs (collectively, "Capital Expenditures"). We believe Free Cash Flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) plus equity-based compensation and related taxes, provision for income taxes, net, non-recurring items and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and, if dilutive, interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments under the if-converted method divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share. We believe that these adjustments to our non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating the current period local currency net revenue by the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period. We believe Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth is an important indicator of our business performance, as it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in forward-looking GAAP net income (loss). We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance to forward looking GAAP net income (loss) because forecasting the timing or amount of items that have not yet occurred and are out of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Further, we believe that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 23,818 $ (330,222 ) $ 184,996 $ (984,584 ) Depreciation and amortization 77,179 58,247 285,711 192,419 Equity-based compensation and related taxes 85,496 67,015 296,872 240,978 Interest expense, net 58,925 20,592 146,397 54,514 Other (income) expense, net (2,087 ) 2,701 8,633 (2,881 ) Provision for income taxes, net 19,909 1,508 20,323 3,010 Other (1) — — 3,956 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 263,240 $ (180,159 ) $ 946,888 $ (496,544 ) Net revenue $ 3,670,851 $ 2,533,490 $ 14,145,156 $ 9,127,057 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.2 % (7.1 )% 6.7 % (5.4 )%

(1) In 2020, we recorded a $4.0 million loss related to severance costs associated with February 2020 workforce reductions. The values were recorded in selling, operations, technology, general and administrative expenses.

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our segments, and the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the preceding table:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Segment Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. $ 275,406 $ (88,008 ) $ 1,041,892 $ (179,010 ) International (12,166 ) (92,151 ) (95,004 ) (317,534 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 263,240 $ (180,159 ) $ 946,888 $ (496,544 )

A reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for diluted earnings (loss) per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to the numerator and denominator for Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, in order to calculate Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 23,818 $ (330,222 ) $ 184,996 $ (984,584 ) Effect of dilutive securities: Interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments — — — — Numerator for diluted EPS - net income (loss) available to common stockholders after the effect of dilutive securities 23,818 (330,222 ) 184,996 (984,584 ) Adjustments to net income (loss) Interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments 3,027 — 8,790 — Equity-based compensation and related taxes 85,496 67,015 296,872 240,978 Provision for income taxes, net 19,909 1,508 20,323 3,010 Other — — 3,956 — Numerator for Adjusted Diluted EPS - Adjusted net income (loss) $ 132,250 $ (261,699 ) $ 514,937 $ (740,596 ) Denominator: Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding 98,971 93,321 95,825 92,200 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options 20 — 29 — Restricted stock units 3,393 — 3,483 — Convertible debt instruments — — — — Dilutive potential common shares 3,413 — 3,512 — Denominator for diluted EPS - adjusted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities 102,384 93,321 99,337 92,200 Adjustments to effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options — — — — Restricted stock units — — — — Convertible debt instruments 3,979 — 2,913 — Denominator for Adjusted Diluted EPS - adjusted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities 106,363 93,321 102,250 92,200 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.23 $ (3.54 ) $ 1.86 $ (10.68 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 1.24 $ (2.80 ) $ 5.04 $ (8.03 )

The following tables present net revenues attributable to our reportable segments for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) U.S. net revenue $ 2,999,099 $ 2,139,961 $ 11,900,658 $ 7,764,831 International net revenue 671,752 393,529 2,244,498 1,362,226 Total net revenue $ 3,670,851 $ 2,533,490 $ 14,145,156 $ 9,127,057

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash from or for operating activities to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash from (for) operating activities $ 206,743 $ (36,295 ) $ 1,416,731 $ (196,818 ) Purchase of property and equipment (39,737 ) (87,774 ) (186,040 ) (271,742 ) Site and software development costs (38,716 ) (34,441 ) (148,394 ) (129,138 ) Free Cash Flow $ 128,290 $ (158,510 ) $ 1,082,297 $ (597,698 )

Quarterly Financial Metrics (Unaudited)

The following tables set forth selected financial quarterly metrics and other financial and operations data for the eight quarters ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (in thousands) Segment Financial Metrics: U.S. Net Revenue $ 2,999,099 $ 3,274,872 $ 3,651,704 $ 1,974,983 $ 2,139,961 $ 1,966,654 $ 2,000,518 $ 1,657,698 U.S. Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,406 $ 377,007 $ 434,574 $ (45,095 ) $ (88,008 ) $ (62,878 ) $ (342 ) $ (27,782 ) International Net Revenue $ 671,752 $ 564,698 $ 652,968 $ 355,080 $ 393,529 $ 338,833 $ 342,733 $ 287,131 International Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,166 ) $ (5,895 ) $ 5,239 $ (82,182 ) $ (92,151 ) $ (81,306 ) $ (69,641 ) $ (74,436 )

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 23,818 $ 173,166 $ 273,877 $ (285,865 ) $ (330,222 ) $ (272,035 ) $ (181,938 ) $ (200,389 ) Depreciation and amortization 77,179 72,575 69,114 66,843 58,247 50,250 44,339 39,583 Equity-based compensation and related taxes 85,496 76,683 70,701 63,992 67,015 65,275 56,855 51,833 Interest expense, net 58,925 36,315 28,939 22,218 20,592 14,432 10,252 9,238 Other expense (income), net (2,087 ) 13,584 (3,110 ) 246 2,701 (2,182 ) (322 ) (3,078 ) Provision for income taxes, net 19,909 (1,211 ) 292 1,333 1,508 76 831 595 Other (1) — — — 3,956 — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 263,240 $ 371,112 $ 439,813 $ (127,277 ) $ (180,159 ) $ (144,184 ) $ (69,983 ) $ (102,218 )

(1) We recorded a $4.0 million loss related to severance costs associated with February 2020 workforce reductions. The values were recorded in selling, operations, technology, general and administrative expenses.

