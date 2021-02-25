RingCentral Opens Innovation Centers in India

“RingCentral is expanding rapidly to help bring the benefits of cloud-based business communications to customers around the world,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of products and engineering at RingCentral. “Finding and attracting the very best engineering talent is critical to our business. Our expansion into India is a strategic priority and we are excited to have Anil join us to lead development of our operations there.”

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced plans to open two new innovation centers in India. The centers, which will be located in Bangalore and Gurgaon, will undertake research and development for RingCentral’s suite of products. This is the latest stage of the company’s global expansion and it expects to hire top talent in India. The company also announced that Anil Goel has been appointed as Vice President of Engineering and India General Manager. Goel was most recently Global Chief Technology and Product Officer at OYO Hotels and Homes, and previous to that, was at Amazon as Head of Engineering of Customer Returns and Reverse Logistics Business.

Goel joins RingCentral from OYO, a technology driven chain of hotels and homes, where he helped drive exponential business growth within five years. He built a technology-first culture and innovation team of over 1,000 people across the world and transformed the company to a leading, tech-driven hospitality chain with a global presence in over 80 countries. Prior to his time at OYO, Goel was the Head of Engineering of Customer Returns and Reverse Logistics Business at Amazon where he led their overall technology strategy, architecture, development, and technical operations and launched a number of customer experience innovations.

“I am excited to join the company that is leading the work from anywhere movement. RingCentral is at the forefront of the massive shift toward new work styles, including remote and hybrid workforce models,” said Goel. “I look forward to establishing RingCentral’s operations here in India, with a focus on recruiting top talent to join our growing innovation team as we focus on enabling businesses to communicate and collaborate with their customers, partners, and employees globally, from anywhere.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

