 

RingCentral Opens Innovation Centers in India

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced plans to open two new innovation centers in India. The centers, which will be located in Bangalore and Gurgaon, will undertake research and development for RingCentral’s suite of products. This is the latest stage of the company’s global expansion and it expects to hire top talent in India. The company also announced that Anil Goel has been appointed as Vice President of Engineering and India General Manager. Goel was most recently Global Chief Technology and Product Officer at OYO Hotels and Homes, and previous to that, was at Amazon as Head of Engineering of Customer Returns and Reverse Logistics Business.

“RingCentral is expanding rapidly to help bring the benefits of cloud-based business communications to customers around the world,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of products and engineering at RingCentral. “Finding and attracting the very best engineering talent is critical to our business. Our expansion into India is a strategic priority and we are excited to have Anil join us to lead development of our operations there.”

Goel joins RingCentral from OYO, a technology driven chain of hotels and homes, where he helped drive exponential business growth within five years. He built a technology-first culture and innovation team of over 1,000 people across the world and transformed the company to a leading, tech-driven hospitality chain with a global presence in over 80 countries. Prior to his time at OYO, Goel was the Head of Engineering of Customer Returns and Reverse Logistics Business at Amazon where he led their overall technology strategy, architecture, development, and technical operations and launched a number of customer experience innovations.

“I am excited to join the company that is leading the work from anywhere movement. RingCentral is at the forefront of the massive shift toward new work styles, including remote and hybrid workforce models,” said Goel. “I look forward to establishing RingCentral’s operations here in India, with a focus on recruiting top talent to join our growing innovation team as we focus on enabling businesses to communicate and collaborate with their customers, partners, and employees globally, from anywhere.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center  solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RingCentral Opens Innovation Centers in India RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced plans to open two new innovation centers in India. The centers, which will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
RingCentral Introduces Direct Calls from Salesforce
16.02.21
RingCentral Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to Board of Directors
16.02.21
RingCentral Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
11.02.21
RingCentral Leads with First Place and Highest Growth in 2020 Frost Radar UCaaS North American Market Report from Frost & Sullivan
10.02.21
Lush Cosmetics Selects RingCentral through CDW to Power Cloud Communications Globally
08.02.21
Zane Long, RingCentral SVP Global Channel Sales, Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief
03.02.21
Foundation Building Materials Modernizes Business Operations with RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solution
02.02.21
RingCentral Helps Developers Bring Video Meetings, Calls, and Transcription to Their Business Apps