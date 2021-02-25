 

 Lippert Components Promotes Eileen Pruitt to Deputy CHRO and Senior Legal Counsel

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert" or the “Company”), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced the promotion of Eileen Pruitt to Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Legal Counsel. In her expanded role, Pruitt will work closely with Nick Fletcher, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, to develop and implement the global human resources strategy for the company and its over 10,000 employees. Pruitt will also oversee all employment-related legal matters.

Ms. Pruitt earned her J.D. and B.A. degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Prior to joining Lippert, she practiced law as a partner at a national law firm, where she represented corporate and governmental entities throughout the country.

“Eileen’s promotion to Deputy CHRO and Senior Legal Counsel is part of Lippert’s ongoing succession planning designed to provide leadership continuity as the Company continues to execute its overall business strategy,” said Nick Fletcher. “Eileen’s strategic and analytical perspective, along with her passion for helping team members and driving pragmatic results, makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role.”

Fletcher continued, “I have had the pleasure of working closely with Eileen, and I have the utmost confidence that she has the talent and drive to lead our Human Resources team forward. Eileen has been on the frontlines supporting our HR teams with acquisition integration efforts and continues to play a key role in our COVID-19 response. Eileen is an excellent representation of Lippert’s core values, and I look forward to leading our Human Resources team alongside her.”

Please join us in congratulating Eileen on her promotion and in wishing her continued success.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.



