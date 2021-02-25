Launch of New Chase Lounge at the Russell Center Will Help Fuel Path to Success for Black Business Owners and Entrepreneurs in Atlanta

Chase and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), the largest nonprofit center for Black entrepreneurs and small business owners in the nation, today announced the debut of the Chase Lounge at the Russell Center. Located in the heart of Atlanta at 504 Fair St. SW, the Chase Lounge at RICE will foster a high-energy, inclusive community with lab-to-market resources for emerging and progressing business owners that will drive real diversity, inspiration and collaboration among Atlanta’s thought leaders. The Chase Lounge further enhances the innovative, multi-use space RICE provides entrepreneurs and small business owners to gather, learn and advance their financial futures.

“Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of our economy and the most common path to fulfilling the American Dream,” said Mark Adams, Georgia and North Florida Market Director for Chase. “We’re committed to ensuring that more Black entrepreneurs and people of color have access to the resources they need to pursue this dream. Being embedded at RICE – inspired by the legacy of Herman J. Russell – will facilitate authentic, trust building interactions with local entrepreneurs on the path to fulfilling their dreams.”

Chase is among several corporate, foundation and individual partners, including the Ressler Gertz Family Foundation and the Atlanta Hawks, supporting RICE’s commitment to deliver a majority self-sustaining facility with world-class programming that provides a comprehensive space for all aspects of small business enablement. Readily available access to financial consulting and small business education is a core part of building a small business and creating the path to success. The Russell Center recently changed its name to RICE to put more focus on the reason it was built: to serve as Atlanta’s home for Black entrepreneurs. In addition to the name change, RICE’s brand identity refresh encompasses all design assets, including a new website, which will launch soon.

“We want to support and prepare the people and businesses in Atlanta for a brighter future that drives generational economic growth,” said Dominique Wilkins, Vice President of Basketball and Special Advisor to the CEO of the Atlanta Hawks. “The Hawks Foundation is proud to join the Russell Center and Chase in this effort to bring more resources to entrepreneurs in Greater Atlanta.”