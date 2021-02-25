 

Moody’s Analytics Earns Category Leader in All Four Chartis ALM Report Quadrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics is a Category Leader in a new report from Chartis Research. “ALM Technology Systems, 2021: Market and Vendor Landscape” evaluates more than 20 vendors of asset and liability management (ALM) technology systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005264/en/

https://www.moodysanalytics.com/about-us/recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)

https://www.moodysanalytics.com/about-us/recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)

We earned the Category Leader distinction in all four of the report’s RiskTech Quadrants:

» ALM solutions
» Funds transfer pricing (FTP) solutions
» Liquidity risk management (LRM) solutions
» Capital and balance sheet optimization solutions

The report considers the vendors’ Completeness of Offering and Market Potential, and assesses them on a range of specific capabilities. Many of the capabilities are highlighted in the report as “best-in-class” for Moody’s Analytics.

Banks across the world use our solution to analyze and optimize their balance sheets. Managing their balance sheets effectively in turn allows our customers to view risk more holistically, leading to better business decisions.

“In this moment, as uncertainty persists, banks are even more intensely focused on their balance sheets,” said Olivier Brucker, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our customers rely on Moody’s Analytics capabilities to assess their positions and their risks. Earning the Category Leader status in all four of the areas detailed in this report reflects our complete solution for these essential functions.”

Moody’s Analytics continues investing in capabilities that enhance our customers’ balance sheet management and bridge silos between market risk and credit risk. As part of this strategy, Moody's acquired ZM Financial Systems last December. Financial institutions use ZMFS solutions—in securities and fixed-income analytics, credit-adjusted ALM, liquidity risk management, and more—to identify and monitor the risk and value in their balance sheets. Those capabilities contributed to Moody’s Analytics results in this report.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics Earns Category Leader in All Four Chartis ALM Report Quadrants Moody’s Analytics is a Category Leader in a new report from Chartis Research. “ALM Technology Systems, 2021: Market and Vendor Landscape” evaluates more than 20 vendors of asset and liability management (ALM) technology systems. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences
12.02.21
Moody's Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Sets Outlook for Full Year 2021
11.02.21
Moody’s Analytics kann sich in vier Kategorien auf dem 1. Platz positionieren und schließt insgesamt als Nummer Zwei des CeFPro Fintech Leaders Report ab
10.02.21
Moody's übernimmt Cortera, einen führenden Anbieter von Daten und Einblicken zu Krediten
10.02.21
Moody’s to Acquire Cortera, a Leader in Credit Data and Insights
09.02.21
Moody’s Analytics Tops Four Categories, Finishes #2 Overall in CeFPro Fintech Leaders Report
09.02.21
Lösung Faroe DB von Moody's Analytics zum vierten Mal in Folge als Buy-Side ALM Product of the Year ausgezeichnet
04.02.21
Moody‘s Analytics erhält den European Pensions Innovation Award
02.02.21
Moody’s Analytics: US Office Rents Won’t Reach Pre-Pandemic Rates Until 2026
28.01.21
Moody's präsentiert DataHub: Zusammenführung vieler Milliarden Datenpunkte zur Untersuchung und Analyse für Entscheider