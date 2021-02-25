 

AVROBIO to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
 Panel: Orphan CNS
Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
 Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time: 8:35 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day
 Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

A live webcast of the presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the investors section of avrobio.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the AVROBIO website for 90 days.

About AVROBIO
 Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We aim to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Our ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by our industry leading plato gene therapy platform, our foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement
 This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “designed to,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy for and the potential therapeutic benefits of our prospective product candidates, results of preclinical studies, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, the timing of patient recruitment and enrollment activities, and product approvals, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, timing and likelihood of success, and the expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs, including the use of a personalized and ultra-precision busulfan conditioning regimen. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Results in preclinical or early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

08.02.21
AVROBIO Announces 100% Kidney Substrate Reduction at 12 Months Post-Gene Therapy in First Patient Dosed with plato Gene Therapy Platform in Fabry Disease Phase 2 Trial
05.02.21
AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
01.02.21
AVROBIO Announces Multiple Clinical Data Presentations, Posters and Events at 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021