 

Garmin Autoland honored with prestigious FLYING Magazine Editors’ Choice Award

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that its revolutionary Garmin Autoland system was honored by FLYING Magazine with a 2021 Editors’ Choice Award. Part of the Garmin Autonomi family of autonomous safety-enhancing technologies, Autoland is the world’s first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention1.

Autoland is the world’s first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, FLYING’s Editors’ Choice Awards celebrate an elite collection of aircraft and products that demonstrate significant innovation and technological advancements. For 2021, FLYING chose to honor the collaboration between organizations in the efforts required to achieve certification well as highlighting the importance of working together to drive innovation forward for the industry.

“We are humbled to receive this award for Autoland from such a revered publication like FLYING,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president aviation sales and marketing. “This award recognizes a decade’s worth of passion and dedication exhibited by the Garmin team who never stop innovating in ways that help make aviation safer. Even more, we are proud to receive this recognition along with our aircraft manufacturing collaborators Piper, DAHER, and Cirrus, who shared the same vision to bring this life-saving technology to the industry.”

In the event of an emergency such as pilot incapacitation, the pilot or even a passenger on board can activate Autoland to land the aircraft with a simple press of a dedicated button. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system determines it’s necessary. Once activated, the system immediately calculates a flight path to the most suitable airport and runway, while avoiding terrain and adverse weather, initiates an approach and automatically lands the aircraft.

This year’s recipients of FLYING’s Editors’ Choice Awards will compete for the FLYING 2021 Innovation Award, an honor presented in conjunction with EAA AirVenture, July 26 through August 1, recognizing the most innovative product to have reached the business and general aviation market the previous year.

