Facedrive Foods Achieves Key Growth Milestones in Deliveries

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its food delivery vertical Facedrive Foods continues to experience substantial growth, with total orders exceeding 4,500 meal deliveries per day. Restaurant partners are now nearing 4,650, with over 260,000 active users registered on a platform that is now operational in 19 cities across Canada – including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Kingston, London, Edmonton, Halifax and other locations. In order to meet growing demand for responsible food delivery services, the platform has developed ambitious service extension and geographical expansion plans which will be announced shortly.

As reported earlier, Facedrive Foods has capitalized on the dramatic shift in commerce patterns and consumer behavior in the wake of the pandemic. As store fronts and restaurants in many regions continue to limit their offerings to take out and delivery services, volumes of orders made through online on-demand food delivery platforms continue on a growth trajectory. At the same time, consumers are increasingly demanding companies to do business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The tandem of these two trends has played strongly into the Facedrive Foods’ playbook and growth strategy. In addition, the ethnically diverse North American market continues to demonstrate increasing demand for national cuisines, adding to the positive factors that provide a strong tail-wind for Facedrive Foods.