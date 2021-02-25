Facedrive Foods Achieves Key Growth Milestones in Deliveries
Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its food delivery vertical Facedrive Foods continues to experience substantial growth, with total orders exceeding 4,500 meal deliveries per day. Restaurant partners are now nearing 4,650, with over 260,000 active users registered on a platform that is now operational in 19 cities across Canada – including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Kingston, London, Edmonton, Halifax and other locations. In order to meet growing demand for responsible food delivery services, the platform has developed ambitious service extension and geographical expansion plans which will be announced shortly.
As reported earlier, Facedrive Foods has capitalized on the dramatic shift in commerce patterns and consumer behavior in the wake of the pandemic. As store fronts and restaurants in many regions continue to limit their offerings to take out and delivery services, volumes of orders made through online on-demand food delivery platforms continue on a growth trajectory. At the same time, consumers are increasingly demanding companies to do business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The tandem of these two trends has played strongly into the Facedrive Foods’ playbook and growth strategy. In addition, the ethnically diverse North American market continues to demonstrate increasing demand for national cuisines, adding to the positive factors that provide a strong tail-wind for Facedrive Foods.
The Company has also received very positive feedback on its recently-introduced feature allowing Facedrive Foods to provide grocery delivery services, connecting multiethnic supermarkets and convenience stores with the end customer. Another popular and key differentiating feature is extended delivery radius, which enables service access for residents in remote areas who often find themselves underserved by conventional providers.
Furthermore, Facedrive Foods continues to roll out a number of health and safety upgrades aimed at enhancing user health, safety and confidence as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies. One key safety precaution that has been implemented throughout the Facedrive Foods platform is in-app temperature display. This function allows customers to see body temperature of the driver delivering their order and automatically disables drivers who exhibit above normal body temperatures. Another fundamental addition to the Facedrive Foods offering will be the integration of Facedrive’s proprietary TraceSCAN product, a standalone contact-tracing wearable solution built on cutting-edge Bluetooth technology and enabling functionality such as contact-tracing and social distancing alerts. Facedrive Foods will be the first food delivery platform to implement contact-tracing technology as a part of its COVID-19 prevention protocol. Rollout of the latest TraceSCAN wearable technology with Facedrive Foods drivers is aimed at protecting the health and safety of all platform users, supporting the government’s efforts to slow down the spread of the pandemic, and helping communities and businesses minimize its adverse economic impact. By the end of Q1 2021, Facedrive Foods expects integration with TraceSCAN to be complete and for all Facedrive Foods drivers to be donning TraceSCAN wearables.
