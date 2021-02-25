Pandemic deals blow to unadvised investor confidence, with retirement confidence worryingly low

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embark Investor Confidence Barometer has taken the pulse of UK investors (with a minimum of £100k investible assets) and advisers, and found that people without a financial adviser have sustained a sharp fall in confidence since the pandemic, putting their wealth at risk.

Prior to the pandemic, 70% of unadvised investors were confident* they could deliver their financial plans without an adviser. However, since then it has dropped to 60%, with one in five (20%) unadvised investors now not confident** about delivering their financial plans (up from 8% prior to the pandemic).

The research, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Embark Group (Embark), an award-winning full-scale UK retirement solutions provider, revealed that only 46% of unadvised investors are confident* they will not be significantly financially worse off at the end of the pandemic, compared to just under two-thirds (62%) of advised consumers.

The impact of advice on investor confidence was starkly exposed during the stock market crash between February and April 2020. Only 43% of investors without an adviser were confident* in their investment approach during this period, whereas for those individuals with an adviser this was substantially higher at 65%.