Veritone Receives Industry Star Award from the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards

Veritone , Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE , today announced that it has been recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards . The Industry Star Award honors one company each year that has defined groundbreaking and innovative technologies that have changed the way consumers interact with business to enhance their everyday lives.

Veritone was recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards for its leadership in technology, entertainment & media. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Veritone’s award-winning, innovative AI-enabled solutions for TV and radio broadcasters, studios, production teams, advertisers and sports organizations provide a holistic view of their data, both structured and unstructured, and easily deliver the right content and insights to the right audience at the right time. But, it is Veritone’s innovations driving the same success across industries outside of media and entertainment –– including the energy, government, legal and compliance markets –– that is its key differentiator.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with the Industry Star Award as part of the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards program,” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “Our customers’ pain points –– which encompass everything from archiving, licensing, discovery and sharing of content assets to analysis and even proof-of-performance for advertisements –– have been especially prominent during this challenging year. Our work with organizations like the NCAA, iHeartMedia, the United States Tennis Association, the San Francisco Giants and CBS News to help them create, manage, share, monetize and analyze their content has truly made a difference not just for our customers, but for millions of consumers worldwide.”

Veritone’s AI-enabled solutions drive digital transformation for leading media and entertainment companies. By automating and simplifying content accessibility, searchability, distribution and analysis, organizations can discover content in new ways, drive operational efficiencies and generate new revenue streams. In one instance, Veritone’s AI applications were able to help an account executive at Beasley Media Group close more than $400,000 worth of business in 2020, during the pandemic, by easily demonstrating the value of advertising in simple, quantifiable ways.