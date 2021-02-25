 

Veritone Receives Industry Star Award from the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced that it has been recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards. The Industry Star Award honors one company each year that has defined groundbreaking and innovative technologies that have changed the way consumers interact with business to enhance their everyday lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005113/en/

Veritone was recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards for its leadership in technology, entertainment & media. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Veritone was recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards for its leadership in technology, entertainment & media. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Veritone’s award-winning, innovative AI-enabled solutions for TV and radio broadcasters, studios, production teams, advertisers and sports organizations provide a holistic view of their data, both structured and unstructured, and easily deliver the right content and insights to the right audience at the right time. But, it is Veritone’s innovations driving the same success across industries outside of media and entertainment –– including the energy, government, legal and compliance markets –– that is its key differentiator.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with the Industry Star Award as part of the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards program,” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “Our customers’ pain points –– which encompass everything from archiving, licensing, discovery and sharing of content assets to analysis and even proof-of-performance for advertisements –– have been especially prominent during this challenging year. Our work with organizations like the NCAA, iHeartMedia, the United States Tennis Association, the San Francisco Giants and CBS News to help them create, manage, share, monetize and analyze their content has truly made a difference not just for our customers, but for millions of consumers worldwide.”

Veritone’s AI-enabled solutions drive digital transformation for leading media and entertainment companies. By automating and simplifying content accessibility, searchability, distribution and analysis, organizations can discover content in new ways, drive operational efficiencies and generate new revenue streams. In one instance, Veritone’s AI applications were able to help an account executive at Beasley Media Group close more than $400,000 worth of business in 2020, during the pandemic, by easily demonstrating the value of advertising in simple, quantifiable ways.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritone Receives Industry Star Award from the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced that it has been recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Veritone Announces Energy AI Integration with NVIDIA’s EGX AI Platform
23.02.21
Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
09.02.21
Veritone Continues International Expansion Through Agreement with Peru’s CRP Radios
05.02.21
Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call on March 4th