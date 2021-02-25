 

Cheniere Partners Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

25.02.2021   

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.250% Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) on the terms set forth in the table below.

Series of
Notes

CUSIP
Numbers

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Tender Cap(1)

Tender
Consideration(2)

Early
Tender
Premium(3)

Total
Consideration (2)(3)

5.250% Notes due 2025

16411QAB7

U16353AA9

$1,500,000,000

$1,000,000,000

$977.27

$50.00

$1,027.27

___________________
(1)

Represents maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes to be accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners, exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest.

(2)

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners. Excludes accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners as described below.

(3)

Includes the $50.00 early tender premium for Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below) (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners.

In connection with the tender offer, Cheniere Partners is soliciting consents from holders of the Notes to amend certain provisions of the indenture governing the Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”). The Proposed Amendment would amend the indenture with respect to the Notes to reduce the minimum notice period to optionally redeem the Notes.

Cheniere Partners will not be obligated to accept for purchase any Notes pursuant to the tender offer unless certain conditions are satisfied or waived by Cheniere Partners, including (1) entry by Cheniere Partners at or prior to the Expiration Date (as defined below) (or Early Tender Deadline, if Cheniere Partners elects to have an early settlement) into a definitive contract providing for the receipt by Cheniere Partners, on terms satisfactory to it in its sole discretion subject to applicable law, of a minimum of $1,000,000,000 in gross proceeds from one or more debt financings and (2) the receipt by Cheniere Partners at or prior to the final settlement date (or early settlement date, if Cheniere Partners elects to have an early settlement) of a minimum of $1,000,000,000 in gross proceeds from one or more debt financings upon fulfillment of customary conditions. The tender offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered or receipt of requisite consents to adopt the proposed amendments. Subject to applicable law, Cheniere Partners may amend, extend or terminate the tender offer in its sole discretion.

