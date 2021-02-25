 

Cold Pain Therapy Market worth $2.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cold Pain Therapy Market by Product (OTC (Gels, Creams, Patches, Wraps, Pads), Prescription Devices (Motorized, Non-Motorized), Applications (Musculoskeletal, Post Op, Sports Medicine), Distribution Channel(Hospital, Retail) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cold Pain Therapy Market size is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cold Pain Therapy Market"
178 – Tables
31 – Figures
187 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55543905

The Increasing prevalence of prevalence of arthritis & other musculoskletal disorders and growing awareness about the availability of cold therapy products are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The cold pain therapy market includes major Tier I and II suppliers of cold therapy products are Sanofi (France), Pfizer (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), ROHTO Pharmaceutical (Japan), Beiersdorf (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Breg (US).These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Due to the pandemic, the market experienced short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to a sharp reduction in access to hospital and retail pharmacies and the temporarily shutdown of orthopedic clinics and rehabilitation centers. However, post lockdown the improved access to cold therapy devices through online platforms and the growing number of patients opting for self-medication with over-the-counter cold therapy products including cold gel packs, ointments, and cold sprays, for pain management are some of the key factors likely to drive the long-term growth of the cold pain therapy market. Additionally, many players have been strongly focusing on implementing brand promotional activities to combat the decline in the sales of cold therapy products in the initial stages of the pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cold Pain Therapy Market worth $2.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Cold Pain Therapy Market by Product (OTC (Gels, Creams, Patches, Wraps, Pads), Prescription Devices (Motorized, Non-Motorized), Applications (Musculoskeletal, Post …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding ...
VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Arete Incident Response Expands Executive Leadership Team
Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods