 

Humanigen to Present at Multiple Investor Conferences in March

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced that the Company’s management team will present and host meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held from March 9-10, 2021, the Roth Conference being held from March 15-17, 2021, and the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference being held from March 16-17, 2021.

Management will discuss its Phase 3 clinical trial of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including the timeline for the topline data release and the submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, provide an update on the commercial preparation ahead of a potential EUA for lenzilumab and an overview of the Company’s other development programs.

Details for the upcoming conferences are below:

Roth Conference

Presentation viewable starting on Friday, March 5, 2021
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/hgen/1811466

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Presentation viewable starting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/75ac9aa6-fe6f-4694-bdb5-f04518258a98

Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:50 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/hgen/2693482

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. Humanigen believes that its GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. Humanigen’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Humanigen is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, Humanigen is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a monoclonal antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Wertpapier


