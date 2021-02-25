 

Gibraltar Board of Directors Appoints Two New Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Gwen G. Mizell, head of Sustainability and Electrification at Ameren, and Manish H. Shah, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Community Health Systems, as new independent members of the Board, effective February 24, 2021. In conjunction with these appointments, Gibraltar also announced the retirement of Sharon M. Brady and Vinod M. Khilnani. Ms. Brady and Mr. Khilnani will serve the remainder of their current Board terms but will not stand for re-election at Gibraltar’s next Annual Meeting, which is expected to be held in May 2021. Upon Ms. Brady’s and Mr. Khilnani’s retirements, Gibraltar’s board of directors will return to nine seats.

William P. Montague, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We welcome Gwen and Manish to the Gibraltar Board. They bring significant leadership experience in areas critical to Gibraltar’s success, including strategy development and implementation across business systems technology, digital business models, cyber security, environmental, social, and governance, corporate social responsibility, and organization development through diversity, equity and inclusion. The Board looks forward to Gwen and Manish helping advance our vision of creating meaningful value for our people, our communities and our stakeholders.”

Mr. Montague concluded, “Sharon joined our Board in July 2015 and has been instrumental in guiding Gibraltar in designing and implementing leadership development frameworks, managing executive compensation, and driving culture change and diversity development. Vinod joined our Board in January 2015 and brought tremendous experience in public company leadership and governance, strategy development, operations, and mergers and acquisitions. The Board joins me in thanking both Sharon and Vinod for their service, dedication, and leadership, and the positive impact they made in shaping Gibraltar for the future.”

Ms. Mizell will join the Compensation and Human Capital, and Nominating, Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees, and Mr. Shah will join the Audit and Risk, and Capital Structure and Asset Management Committees.

Gwen Mizell joined Ameren Corporation in 2015 and is currently the Head of Sustainability and Electrification responsible for developing and implementing strategy for sustainability, electrification, and leads environmental strategy, corporate analysis and corporate social responsibility, ensuring the inclusion of ESG considerations in business planning and risk management. Ms. Mizell is a member of Ameren’s senior leadership team and chairperson of Ameren’s Corporate Social Responsibility Executive Steering Committee. Prior to Ameren, Ms. Mizell was President and Chief Executive Officer of GSM Development LLC, a business services firm supporting utilities across the U.S. Ms. Mizell is a Member of The Workforce Investment Board for St. Louis county, serves on the national board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) as well as the Vice President of the St. Louis chapter, a Member of The Edison Electric Institute Sustainability Committee, The Conference Board Sustainability Council, and an outgoing Director of the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club. She earned a B.S. from University of Alabama-Birmingham in Materials Science and Engineering, and an M.S. from Carnegie Mellon University in Management and Public Policy Analysis.

13:30 Uhr
Gibraltar Announces Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.02.21
Gibraltar Divests Industrial Business
11.02.21
Gibraltar Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25