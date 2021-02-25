View Smart Windows Selected for 3.0 University Place, a Best-in-Class Life Science Project in Philadelphia

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows will be installed at 3.0 University Place, the 250,000-square-foot commercial lab and office building under development by University Place Associates (UPA) in the heart of Philadelphia’s innovation corridor. UPA has partnered with Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald to develop a cluster of life science and commercial office spaces built to the highest level of healthy and sustainable living. The project is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and a Keystone Opportunity Zone. For more information, visit https://www.30universityplace.com/

View Smart Windows are an integral component of UPA’s goal to pursue the dual certifications of LEED Platinum and Well Platinum – demonstrating how View delivers a best-in-class amenity to prioritize both human health and the health of the planet.

"Our vision for 3.0 University Place was to build the healthiest, most technologically and most sustainably advanced life sciences campus in the country," said Anthony Maher, president of UPA. "Partnering with View is a huge part of bringing this vision to life and creating a happier, healthier and more productive space for the people working on the next frontier of science."

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, to increase access to natural light and provide views of the outdoors, while minimizing heat and glare and reducing energy consumption. At 3.0 University Place, smart windows will provide a more comfortable and healthier environment for users, and also offer superior UV protection and reduce the incidence of bacteria because of the elimination of blinds, both particularly important in life science and lab spaces.

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. These findings are particularly important today as users are focused on health, wellness, and re-entering the workplace with confidence.