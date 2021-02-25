EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021 to report its full year 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial (877)-312-7507 (domestic) or (631)-813-4828 (international) and reference conference ID 1261618. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.