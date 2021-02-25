 

Emerging Markets Report Rapid Results

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, we are pleased to introduce a new featured company, and one that is making news in the battle against COVID-19 due to recent achievements for the Company’s technology in the critical diagnostic market.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (XPHYF), which is listed in the United States, Canada, and Germany is also involved in CBD, THC and Psychedelics. A discussion of those lucrative markets will be for another missive as we discuss the breaking news about the Company’s rapid tests for COVID-19.

Let’s start with the headline:

“XPhyto Builds Commercial Team to Launch 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Test”

Here’s what you need to know.

  • The Company has expedited the formation of an experienced commercial team to launch its point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RT-PCR test system ("Covid-ID Lab") which provides definitive results in 25 minutes.
  • The Covid-ID Lab was developed by XPhyto's exclusive German diagnostics development partner, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a").
  • XPhyto may receive ISO 13485 medical device manufacturer approval by the end of February and European regulatory approval as a commercial in vitro diagnostic device (CE-IVD) for Covid-ID Lab by early March.
  • Already, the Company has developed a world-class marketing team of seasoned pharma execs and service providers to drive commercialization.
  • Covid-ID Lab was designed to be a rapid, accurate and robust COVID-19 test system with reduced operating costs and increased convenience and portability.

With a roll-out planned for this spring, there is a potential opportunity for the Company to see results on its balance sheet. The reality is that the need for testing isn’t going away any time soon and elegant and effective ‘better mousetrap’ diagnostic methods may rise in prominence as market leaders in this enormous category.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Disclaimer

24.02.21
XPhyto erteilt ersten Auftrag für 25-minütige Covid-19 RT-PCR-Tests
24.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
22.02.21
Xphyto baut Vermarktungsteam für den 25-minütigen COVID-19 RT-PCR-Test auf
16.02.21
XPHYTO – Beantragung von europäischer CE-IVD Kennzeichnung für 25-minütigen COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
16.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
10.02.21
XPhyto erweitert sein Programm für psychedelische Pharmazeutika um die Produktion von Meskalin
10.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
03.02.21
XPhyto gibt Vereinbarung zur Produktion von psychedelischen Pharmazeutika bekannt
03.02.21
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
28.01.21
XPhyto gibt Strategie für Arzneimittelformulierung und Meilensteine für 2021 bekannt - Innovation mit Wirkung

16.02.21
237
XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
23.12.20
5
XPhyto schließt erfolgreich Validierung von RT-PCR-Diagnosekit für SARS-CoV-2 ab