 

Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference: a panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees on Wednesday, March 3 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: a webcast presentation will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day: a panel discussion will be webcast live on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day: Kymera management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, March 16.

Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

