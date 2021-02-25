Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference: a panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees on Wednesday, March 3 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: a webcast presentation will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day: a panel discussion will be webcast live on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day: Kymera management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, March 16.

Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.